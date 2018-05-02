Causes Of Infiltration Of Our Auric Field

By Michelle Walling, CHLC

The general population does not realize that we are involved in a cosmic war. The first and foremost battle is a battle for consciousness that is being fought by keeping the population at a lower vibration and under a spell of ignorance. There is secondary battle going on that is just as important that can be won with information and due diligence. We are currently fighting to keep our physical bodies alive, to clear and strengthen our auric field, and to activate our dormant DNA which will free us from this lower vibrating matrix.

The auric field is made up of energetic resonant layers of subtle energy fields that are connected to other energetic points in the body. A healthy and vibrant auric field forms a shield of protection around you and can create an escape from the denseness of the reality in which your consciousness resides.

In order to transform your reality out of a dense vibration play of domination, control, and energetic consumption to a reality of abundance, peace, equality, and love, a person must be able to activate and grow the energetic center of their spirit in the heart area. The heart space is the fundamental core of this activation which then connects to the other important parts of the magic carpet ride, including the pituitary, pineal, and high heart activations. The heart space includes the physical heart, the emotional heart, the heart chakra, and the energy center that holds our spirit or spark of God Source energy and consciousness. Scientific proof can be studied in many places including the Heart Math Institute website. Spiritual, metaphysical, esoteric material explaining this activation process can be found in a multitude of books, videos and websites in a multitude of ways, including many of my own listed in my bio a the end of this article.

The process of auric clearing, activation, strengthening, and expansion has been referred to by many names. Scientist Dan Winter calls this becoming “centripedal” or implosion in the heart center. The Starseed walk in Aurora calls this “Flying Rainbow Lasagna“. Religions and Spiritualists refer to this as “ascension” and has been depicted as having “angel wings”, which by the way are not only in the back but also in the front. New Age calls it igniting the three fold flame. Eastern Vedics refer to this energy as “chi” or “prana” and the goal is to connect and activate the energetic centers and “run” the energy. When the energy is moving and all of the energetic points connect, the polarity shifts which illuminates and vibrates the body’s frequency to a faster rate. This grows the auric field and raises the physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and etheric bodies’ frequencies.

Another name for the flow of prana and activation of the DNA template is the spinning of the merkaba. The merkaba is the “egg” in which you can travel, or your own personal spaceship. It is a healthy and activated aura that is vibrating at a high frequency that is less capable of penetration, similar to the shell of an egg that needs to have force to break it. The first stage of practice in driving your merkaba are frequent vibrational spikes that may make us feel as if we are in a “void” or zero point. In other words, you may feel like you are floating on a platform or observation point where you can see the chaos all around you but it is not affecting you. This test run in frequency is the wavering between the 3rd and 4th dimensional frequencies and the fifth and higher.

The clearing and illumination of our auric field is freedom from energetic distortion prison matrix. It is the de-scension or implosion that turns everything inside out and flips the polarity through a balanced zero point. It is also described as ascension in vibrational frequency which creates the rainbow bridge that connects the rainbow body to a new matrix or reality (or outside of a physical matrix completely if you wish). It is the bliss that brings heaven on earth. It is the Samadhi and creates the Ascended Master. It is the activation of our DNA to the 12 strands (or more) and the return of the organic template of the human being who has “Superpowers” and the ability to traverse the Universe (and eventually the multiverse) at will.

The connection with our higher self helps us in the cleansing of dense energies and entities that may be found in our auric field that close down the electromagnetic resonance of the heart space. Tears or rips in our aura keep our defenses down against unseen negative based entities that infiltrate to take our energy because do not have their own connection to Source energy. We inevitably have energetic loss through openings in our aura, which leads to fatigue, illness, and could eventually lead to the death of the physical body which holds the template program through which the merkaba vehicle can be activated.

It is imperative to understand that our current holographic reality is a non organic system designed to keep our frequency lowered, our heart center shut down, and our auric field fractured and unbalanced. How we got here is long story, but some people fell in vibration at the time of the fall of Atlantis, some people here caused the fall, and some of us came here voluntarily in order to assist in changing the reality for those who have been lost here for a very long time.

I have discussed main things in our reality that are battling against us many articles and videos. It’s pretty much everything in our environment! But do not get discouraged because we are receiving help which is triggering our DNA and helps our physical body to become superhuman as it adapts and clears the poisons. Our higher self consciousness helps to fend off attacks and keep us safe when we actively ask for help. Waves of energy are washing over the planet to raise the overall frequency in the most compassionate way. The shift in frequency is happening right now and any extra attention you can give to your auric field will make the whole transition easier on you. Ignoring this information could mean the difference between being successful in this lifetime or returning in another incarnation for another shot at escaping the dense physical matrix, which is sure to become more volatile and unstable. Everyone eventually will exit, but the volunteers, Starseeds, rainbows, indigos, etc. came here to do this in this lifetime.

Here is a list of some of the most apparent things can affect your auric field negatively:

Street Drugs or genetically modified copies of organic plants (ex. Frankenweed and Pharmaceutical grade marijuana)

Alcohol in excess (one of the most prevalent auric busters in our world)

Cigarettes or inorganic tobacco (vaporizors have toxic chemicals too!)

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals (all GMO and unnatural for the body and moves us away from energetic, holistic, or plant based remedies. Often creates more side effects that lead to a chain of more pharmaceuticals)

Petroleum based chemicals used in beauty products and plastics

Aluminum buildup in the body from foil used for cooking, food and drink cans, and deodorant

Wearing metal on the body other than gold (a small amount of titanium is ok)

Clothing made of unnatural/synthetic materials (or wearing any clothing at all), or dark, dense vibrating colors

Lack of Grounding (Earthing)

Unpure water or lack of water (Fluoridated water is the worst)

GMO (genetically modified and unnatural) food, non organic food with pesticides

Environment- Bad Feng shui (energy) in your home. Steel/metal/square fabricated buildings. Chemicals in building materials. The dissonant electromagnetic resonance of the grid lines where you live.

Hitchhikers (astral beings or disembodied/dead people) in your energy field

Implants used in a negative way (physical and etheric)

Electromagnetic Low Frequencies emanating from wifi, cell phone towers, televisions, radios, GWEN towers

Chemtrails

Emotionally and vibrationally unstable people in our life that may pull us out of balance

Extraterrestrial technology used against us like scalar energy weapons and voice to skull technology, and MILAB and other trauma based experiences inserted into our life that fractures our mental and emotional psyche

Manufactured pathogenic viruses and diseases such as polio, bird flu, HIV, etc.

Lack of natural sunlight and nature

Pornography and strip clubs

Here is one of many videos where Dan Winter explains more about some of the above items:

In order to cleanse the auric field, one may need to clear negative entities or energies. HERE is one of my Patreon recordings that talks extensively about this.

There is something important you should know about returning to the perfected template. When the fall in consciousness occurred at the time of Atlantis, a fail-safe mechanism was installed into this matrix which will keep anyone in ego, domination, and control from having the powers and abilities that a fully activate DNA template have. In other words, if you are not capable of being service to others (or choose not to) and have no empathy and compassion, you will not be able to activate your DNA and to leave this dense reality.

You should also be aware that the physical body’s job is to show you where the last remnants of stuck energy is. ALL illness and physical pains are caused by distorted or dissonant energy. Dis-ease is the product of energetic imbalance. Paying attention to each and every clue our bodies give us is a step towards healing and illumination.

There is extraterrestrial technology that can clear the energetic field, and some people are already utilizing it. We have many healers on the planet that can help people clear energetic blocks and implants through quantum energy techniques. The Earth’s resonant field is raising in frequency to assist every living being to raise their consciousness and to be able to make an informed choice. We are moving through the photon belt which is pure high vibrational light. Our star family may take us on ships while we are sleeping to put us in healing chambers. Our cosmic family is supporting us by sending love frequencies and messages of support.

Our individual and collective consciousness is rising at phenomenal levels which is pulling our other subtle bodies in our auric field along in vibration. As our consciousness raises, more of our higher self, oversoul, or Source frequency is able to integrate into the physical body, which will naturally begin the process of what needs to happen physically, mentally, and emotionally for your transmutation of lower vibrational frequencies! Many times you don’t even know that what you are going through in your every day life is already transmuting something for you! If you are felling good and can find happiness in life, then you are way ahead of the game. On the other hand if you are ill, depressed, and have a lack of energy, then look at the list to see what changes you can make in your life to improve your auric field. If you fluctuate back and forth, know that is very normal as you adjust, test, and clear.

The purpose of this article is not to instill fear or to make it seem like we have no hope of success. Instead I am providing the information necessary for you to consciously assist and accelerate your own process. This in turn will assist every living being in this reality because we are all connected. Try to make the best choices you can with the things I have listed that affect your auric field but also know that we do not have to obsess or strive for perfection in order to shift our frequency. Just as nature learns to adapt and change, our physical bodies are capable and sentient enough to do so as well and many of these things will either not be tolerated by the body naturally or the body will morph and adapt as needed to eventually become impervious as it becomes less physically dense.

To summarize, I have been consistently encouraging everyone at this point to work on themselves first. To successfully do so is truly is the best way you can serve others. As we do the work we reduce our fear of being targeted and emerge from being introverted, anonymous, and undercover to becoming a lighthouse beacon of pulsing and waving energy. The english translation of the shift we are making is from fear and contraction to love and expansion. The poetic version is: Home is where the heart is. Now is the time to transform into a walking master in preparation for shifting your reality as you raise your vibrational auric frequency. Reducing or eliminating the things that negatively affect your auric field is a focus at this time as your consciousness continues to rise. Being balanced, grounded, and “centered” means to have all of your subtle bodies in harmony together in a healthy auric field that resembles a bright and shiny golden egg.

