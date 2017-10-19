12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Cosmic Disclosure

Alchemy and the Law of One

Season 8, Episode 11

David Wilcock and Corey Goode examine alchemical concepts and correlate them to the science of the secret space programs and the Law of One. Over the past 50,000 years, as Earth has endured two cycles of the great year, this information has survived many cataclysms to make its way to us from the ancient lands of Atlantis and Lemuria. These secrets may have been left, in plain sight, for all to see, then retold through the Law of One. This interview with David Wilcock was originally webcast October 17, 2017.

Transcript

David Wilcock: All right. Welcome back to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock. I’m here with Corey Goode. And in this episode, we’re going to get into the mysteries of alchemy and The Law of One.

So, Corey, welcome back to the show.

Corey Goode: Thank you.

David: The alchemical tradition is a very interesting thing. The word “alchemy” is apparently derived from “Al Kemet”, or the “science of Egypt”. And a lot of people have speculated that this idea of lead transmuting into gold, although there may be a practice that does that, that it is somehow analogous to the transformation of the soul, the idea of the Ascension, the lightbody, that the physical body is like the lead and that the lightbody is like the gold.

Did you encounter any information when you were in the Secret Space Program regarding this idea of the alchemical transmutation?

Corey: I didn’t see information directly about alchemy, or if I did, it wasn’t what I paid attention to. But the more I’m learning about alchemy, the more I’m finding out how it does have to do with the Ascension process.

David: So did you ever encounter information suggesting that metals could possibly transmute, as the alchemist claimed to have accomplished?

Corey: Yes, actually. When they were building the Alien Reproduction Vehicles, building their models based on that craft that was given to us, I believe by the Nazis, they found out that the middle column inside the flying saucer had mercury in it, or some sort of gallium metal, that was spun in different directions in different tubes within tubes, and a high electrical field was applied to it.

This was a part of the process of electrogravitics.

When we were trying to repeat that process, we were using just regular mercury. When the high electrical fields were applied to the mercury, it actually turned into gold. It looked like kind of a coral. The told turned into like a coral.

David: And this was chemically tested – confirmed to be gold, not just gold-like?

Corey: Yes. And they’ve reproduced this at a university, but they took small amounts of mercury, applied heavy, heavy electromagnetic fields to it, and it turned to gold.

David: Really? Well another interesting angle here is when we get into the science of vortex points on Earth – ley lines, things like this – I have more than one insider who told me that alchemical transmutation, to get this to work properly in a natural location on Earth, you have to be at one of these special node points. There’s something about the physics there that makes this more apt to happen.

Corey: Well, those node points are entrances and exits to, basically, portals. These node points that . . . We’ve talked about how the Earth has a grid around it, and each of these node points has a certain aspect that has to do with maybe the stone, the crystalline stone, . . .

David: Right.

Corey: . . . and it causes an electrical connection between the cosmic web and the node. And at different points as the Earth is spinning, and depending on where it is with the Sun, that electrical connection takes a path of least resistance.

And whichever node happens to be in that path of least resistance, that is where a portal would open.

David: Hmm. So it is conceivable then that ancient people could have determined that, with the knowledge of the grid and the knowledge that certain planetary alignments would activate these portals, that at certain times you could get this to work.

Corey: Sounds like it. There’s obviously a lot of high electromagnetics involved with portals, so maybe they have multiple purposes for those locations.

David: Right. Did you ever hear anybody describe this idea of the alchemical process? Was there anybody in your Secret Space Program that was really big on secret societies and this idea that the body is like the lead that needs to be consumed, transformed?

Corey: Yes. A lot of the engineers and scientists that I worked with were heavily into that.

David: Really?

Corey: They would talk about all of these different things, but it was not in my interest. I focused more on other things. And, obviously, the things that I remember are the things that I was looking into the most.

These secret societies know the mystery teachings. And I believe that in these mystery teachings is a more detailed chronology of what has really occurred on this planet over the last couple cycles.

David: Do you think that some of the texts that have been sequestered into the Vatican library, allegedly from Egyptian Library of Alexandria, might have information about this in them?…

