Deep Sleep Guided Meditation for New Beginnings (Dream Affirmations for Powerful Change)

Welcome to this guided deep sleep meditation session with spoken words and relaxing sleep music. This positive dream experience invites you to deeply relax as you imagine and move directly into your ideal goals, new resolutions and personal choices to begin your best new life changes.

Let go of any stresses, insomnia worries, or old negativity as your higher self blissfully reveals how you will journey forwards by easily growing your best confidence, motivation, and daily success.

This session is suitable and recommended for repeated listening, and regular listening will help compound positive suggestions and / or your own positive results.

The end of this session will offer suggestions for drifting and dreaming into a naturally sound and refreshing bedtime sleep. As such, it is also ideal for assisting with symptoms of insomnia and anxiety.

Do not listen to this recording whilst driving or operating machinery.

This recording is in no way a replacement for any prescribed medication; nor is it intended to contraindicate or supersede any medically diagnosed conditions. Please always consult your health care professional for your best advice in all medical issues.

All hypnosis is self hypnosis. The power for positive change resides within your own mind. If you choose to accept the suggestions presented in this session, you can rest comfortably knowing that you are the one safely in control of your own positive experience.

This channel uses positive voice suggestions, often accompanied with calm images, background sounds and meditation music, to allow you your very best state of relaxation, inner change, to remove negative blocks, and to create self guided healing therapy; with techniques from the fields of hypnotherapy, modern psychotherapy, trance work, guided relaxation, NLP, cognitive behavioural psychology, mindfulness meditation, and ASMR.

Original vocals and photography by Michael Sealey © 2018

