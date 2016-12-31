Dutchsinse May Have Scientifically Documented First Massive Galactic Energy Wave to Hit Earth

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Christina Sarich

The first scientifically documented, validated wave of galactic energy seems to have been discovered by You tuber Dutchsinse, who uses MIMIC TPW (morphed integrated) microwave imagery to watch ‘strange’ weather events around the planet.

The ramifications of these energy waves on human beings are likely yet to be discovered. We also don’t know if this was a one-time event, or if further waves of massive energy are headed our way.

Many have been saying that galactic super waves of energy were scheduled to hit the earth, causing human consciousness to evolve. Others have assumed that these waves of energy would hit the earth’s core and cause massive earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, in an end-times scenario. It has been over a week since Dutchsinse recorded massive energy waves that travelled around the world in a double sin wave, and there haven’t been any stranger weather events that what we normally see with the use of HAARP and other geo-engineered weather technologies.

The energy waves are registering in a very high frequency on the spectrum, but their source is unverified.

Scientists have previously suggested that unprecedented levels of energy were reaching earth from the center of the Milky Way. Could we be under the barrage of cosmic particles with an unknown effect on human evolution?

The H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia, run by an international collaboration of 42 institutions in 12 countries, has been mapping the center of our galaxy in very-high-energy gamma rays. These gamma rays are produced by cosmic rays from the innermost region of the galaxy. A detailed analysis of the latest H.E.S.S. data, published on 16 March 2016 in Nature, reveals for the first time a source of this cosmic radiation at energies never observed before in the Milky Way: the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy, likely to accelerate cosmic rays to energies 100 times larger than those achieved at the largest terrestrial particle accelerator, the LHC at CERN.

When the earth’s magnetic field is weakened, larger amounts of radiation via charged particles such as solar flares, coronal mass ejections, gamma rays and other energies can affect us.

There are scientifically documented effects of solar flares on human beings, and other energy exposures are still being studied. (Gamma rays, for instance, were what created the Incredible Hulk.)

According to Mitch Battros of Earth Changes Media,

“One of the best known prophecies/predictions of our Mayan elders is the message of a changing paradigm of our era. In the words of the Maya, it is said that we are now in a time of “change and conflict”. The change is coming from the ‘outside” in the way of weather, natural phenomena, celestial disturbance (sun flares) and manmade self-inflicted trauma. The conflict comes from the ‘inside’ in the way of personal challenge, grief, bewilderment, depression, anxiety, and fear. It is said we are “at the cross roads”. A time of choosing a new path, deciding on a new self and community direction, venturing into the unknown, finding our true identity of being. Others will choose to stay on the same road, stay with the familiar, and place great effort to maintain “predictability.”

With energy bombarding us like never before – no matter where it is coming from in the Universe, it is highly unlikely that maintaining the ‘norm’ will be possible.

Watch the YouTube video that explains this interesting energetic anomaly here:

Christina Sarich is a musician, yogi, humanitarian and freelance writer who channels many hours of studying Lao Tzu, Paramahansa Yogananda, Rob Brezny, Miles Davis, and Tom Robbins into interesting tidbits to help you Wake up Your Sleepy Little Head, and *See the Big Picture*. Her blog is Yoga for the New World . Her latest book is Pharma Sutra: Healing The Body And Mind Through The Art Of Yoga.

Source: The Mind Unleashed

