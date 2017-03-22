Earth’s Grids and Portals: Gateways of Light and Unity

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Three Grids

There are three main Grids that operate through and around Earth; the first we will look at is the Crystalline Grid, which links the Crystals in the Earth.

by Soluntra King

THE CRYSTALLINE GRID

Where this Grid crosses are major portals, vortexes and dimensional doorways that connect the Inner Earth and Earth to:

Other dimensional worlds

Stars and Planets in the Galaxy

Solar System and Beyond

The Crystalline Grid keeps harmony within the Earth plane and at the portals links the Earth to the Stars and Universe to have harmony with our neighbors in space. Just us when the meridians are free and flowing and so we are in good health within our body and with other beings, so to with the Grids in the Earth. The Ancients were aware of this and so constructed Pyramids, Temples, Standing Stones, Stone Circles to align this energy with the Stars and Inner Earth and hold the beam as it were, as well as creating dimensional gateways for beings to travel from other worlds. These beings are from different Star Systems, Universes and Worlds, and all have an agenda with Earth.

Crystals are electro-magnetic and the Grid that was created through their joining put out an electro-magnetic energy field around the Earth the drew moisture and then life started to gradually form as we know it. Because of the energy that this Crystal Grid gave off as Light, which is Life, life was able to be created with a more harmonious weather pattern, as the Earth stabilized and harmonized with the Sun and Planets.

This created an environment that was then conjugable for many other Star people to travel to Earth to colonize here, as they were now able to handle living on the surface and cope with the gravitational pull. Some ET’s have more of a story here than others but now everyone is back to sort it out as we merge with the Sun, Central Sun and Greater Central Sun, we are all completing this cycle and ready to move on, beyond duality and the old dramas.

The energy vortexes, which power their civilizations, are in these tunnels, along with enormous stores of precious stones and metals. At major junctions in the Grid we have what you may call Dragon Lairs or Serpent vortexes. This is the portal that holds the energy and has a great Guardian Crystal beneath it.

These portals are spiraling vortexes that spin clockwise and anti-clockwise, this is how all energy moves in the universe and with anti-gravity from the Earth to the Heavens and with gravity from the Heavens to the Earth. This spiraling energy is Serpent Energy that is the life force; just as it flows up your spin as the kundalini or in your cells as the DNA that hold the codings of the creation story. As the Serpent rises within us so to does our DNA activate the memory of who we are and we become our Body of Light.

We raise our frequencies to the higher dimensional worlds as the Earth is also raising hers to become a fifth dimensional planet. For some this is evolving way beyond the fifth dimension, at the portals are doorways into ancient civilizations that have moved into Light which are now becoming clear again as we make the dimensional shift. The Crystalline Grid known also as Dragon or Ley lines is working on all dimensions. In first density you have the physical Crystals and mineral kingdom, these same minerals are within our bodies and the Universe.

So the Grid links all the major portals of the Earth, through the Crystalline Grid which resonates in Divine Light and as a window of Light and a doorway between the worlds, linking with the Light Grid on the higher planes. So creating a Gridwork on many dimensions, at major portals on this Grid Pyramids, Temples, Standing Stones and Stone Circles have been built.

The Pyramids, which are all over the world, not just Mexico and Egypt hold a resonance of Crystal Light, even structurally Pyramids are built of Granite which has Quartz in it.

The Pyramids once kept the harmonious resonance with the Earth and Universe, their energy working at higher octaves of Light and all of us who have parallel world connections with them are now like Pyramids of Light bringing back the harmony. As we become as clear as a Crystal we have a harmonized resonance with the Earth, each other and the Universe and Cosmos. So we become the Crystal or Pyramid holding the Beam, and creating a new Light Grid as we open our resonance to that of the Crystalline Grid that also runs through us. At this time on the planet a whole new resonance is being anchored through us as clear crystals and through into the Earth.

As we become the transducer of the energy from Heaven to Earth, as we unify we marry heaven and earth within us.

THE LIGHT GRID

The Light Grid is in the Causal and Higher mental planes around the Earth as it links us all in our Higher/Inner Self, so this is fifth and sixth Dimensional. This Grid is used often when you meditate to connect with others who are ‘Lightworkers’ or whatever name you want to give to those beings who are here in service to assist in the change in cycle and are either placed around the Grid at different locations synchronistically to anchor in higher energies at particular cosmic events, or who through meditation link and in their higher state of consciousness see and know all beings as whole, healed and divine.

Thereby creating a higher level of consciousness to assist all humanity to make the shift. The shift is happening regardless of whether anyone wants it or not, just as day follows night, it is a cyclic event, a rather a grand one. This Grid connects everyone in their Higher/Inner Self level of being and often they are not conscious of what is happening as they work together often while asleep or through trusting in their hearts to go where guided on the Crystalline Grid to hold the energy.

The Light Grid is also where you travel in your Body of Light on a Soul Level and can move through higher dimensional doorways and through Stargates and different doorways to accelerate your own growth. As well as for service to others and the bringing in of higher octave codings of Light to be anchored on the Earth plane.

This is where even on a personal level you can communicate to others Higher Selves for the resolution of conflict or difficulties or to give them assistance to heal themselves, as once their Higher Self receives the energy it can be downloaded to them on the lower planes. This is where you work on what you may call the Inner Planes.

THE SOLAR GRID

The Solar Grid links the Golden Solar Discs around the planet, they hold the energy of the Central Sun and codings of Light that create life as we know it. They are also working at the frequency of us when we are unified and being the Creator Goddess/God of our true self, creating Heaven on Earth and working with the higher dimensional aspects of self as a member of the Council of Light, as the Golden Solar Disc is within our Heart, our Solar Self, one with the Central Sun.

These Golden Solar Discs are still in higher dimensions hidden to the third dimension while humans still see Gold for power and greed, but are now activating around the planet, some have always been active and are linked in the Solar Grid that brings in the Golden Rays of divine love essence to the Earth plane. Since September 1997 the Solar Grid has been activated from Tiwanaku, ancient Lemurian site in northern Bolivia near Lake Titicaca that anchors the Sun God/Goddess.

This has been able to happen since the Golden Solar Discs, one at the Island of the Sun in Lake Titicaca have been activated over years. They were fully operating in the last Golden Age and assisted the Earth to be aligned through its centre to the Sun, Central Sun and Greater Central Sun.

At that time everyone was their Divinity, but still in more Etheric bodies, we are now doing this again, but this time in full physical bodies, and so able to complete our sacred mission, the marriage of Heaven and Earth through our body, our Body of Light. In 1995 at the October Solar Eclipse the Councils of Light agreed to up the vibrations through the Discs, to the point where the Grid linking them world wide could be activated two years later.

This is now the case, so the Solar Grid, which is a very high frequency Divine energy, is now operating again around the Earth. We also have the Crystalline Grid, Ley lines as mentioned that are linked with crystals, rocks, standing circles or pyramids. As well as the Light Grids that link our Higher Selves to the Etheric Diamonds around the Earth that has been well in place long before we were ready to open to the frequencies of the Solar Grid.

This of course is running in conjunction with the fact that we are almost completely at zero point, no magnetics and the higher frequencies, into No Time as we move fully into the 5th Dimension and beyond. Once we had to go to a major vortex portal for example the Pyramids, or Himalayas to move dimensionally and become activated and awakened. Now days because the Grids are flowing again, the energy is charging around the whole Earth and even sitting in your living room you are experiencing the higher energies.

PORTALS – DIMENSIONAL DOORWAYS

Portals are vortexes of spiraling energy points, like chakra or acupressure points in a human, this energy moves clockwise with gravity and anti-clockwise with anti-gravity. There are Crystals within the Earth there that receive and transmit energy, assimilate it and send it through the Grids, as well as storing, amplifying and focusing energy. They are aligned to our Solar System, Galaxy and the Cosmos, often aligning to a particular Star System and are Electric, Magnetic or have both qualities:

The Electric vortexes are male energy, giving emotional and physical charge and stimulating the consciousness.

The Magnetic are female energy, which enhances psychic perception and the sub-conscious

Electromagnetic vortexes combine both energies providing balance

There are major portals such as,

Uluru in Australia

Mt Kailash in Tibet

Macchu Picchu in Peru

the Giza Pyramids in Egypt

Sedona in Arizona USA

Stone Hedge in England,

…as well as many other major as well as minor portals. Many of these are classed as chakra points for the Earth or for the particular countries that they are in, there is sometimes differences of opinion on this, but regardless it is better to stay in your Heart and trust what feels right for you. It is not necessary to visit any of these places, but often you may be drawn there in a Soul Travel or in dream state.

These places do hold incredible energy, activate, and awaken those who travel either physically or in Soul Travel to them. This can often be the case when people are not spiritually awakened but go there, then years later when they wake up consciously they realize that by going to these places it had an affect on their energy field and consciousness and would have been part of their awakening process.

Some portals are aligned to different Star Systems and it is easy to access these when you are at one of these.

For example:

the Mayans Pyramids at Palenque are a doorway to the Central Sun Alcyone

at Coba to the Pleadian Star System on many different dimensional levels and also a starmap of this Galaxy

at the pyramid in Lake Coothraba in Queensland a doorway to Andromeda

the Giza Pyramids to Orion and Sirius

the Nasca Lines to many different Star Systems

at Kuringal Chase National Park, Sydney to Ophiuchus

at Serpentine National Park, Western Australia to the Southern Cross

So accessing these doorways is very easy at the locations they are mapped onto the landscape on Earth, but when you are clear enough you can travel through these Stargates regardless of where you are. Most portals will call you when the time is right, and if you honor this you will receive an amazing shift in consciousness

There are also portals that are reopening like the Light City in Antarctica and being reactivated for the earth changes, or ones that are anchoring in vast energies for the changes like Tikal in Guatemala.

Often there are Councils of Light that work at these portals, as they are dimensional doorways that the ground crew can access the energy and it can be downloaded.

Often there are codings that need to be activated like the top of the Himalayas in Kashmir with the border of Pakistan and the Source of the Ganges with the Living Library of Light, these activations happen at Solstices and Eclipses and times when the energy from the Greater Central Sun can illuminate easily through the doorways to the Earth plane.

Often codings from one place will be required to be linked to another by a ground crew person travelling the Grids doing this.

There are also new portals being made very active as we are now aligned to the Second Sun and the Galactic Center such as at Rainbow Beach Queensland and Lake Waikaremona in New Zealand. Then there are the Serpent tunnels and these can only be travelled through when we are vibrating at a higher Light octaves, there are doorways into these tunnels at special locations such as the Potala at Lhasa, or through the Andes, or through India to Australia which are in a higher dimension and one can travel the tunnels through the Earth and into the Inner Earth.

There are also cities and civilizations under the Earth at certain locations such as Mt Shasta, these portals are often at sacred rocks or mountains. So these portals are doorways for many dimensional worlds that interface with the third dimension. Some of the very old portals are also now transferring their energy to other new energy places; this is particularly true of the Northern Hemisphere ones as the Southern Hemisphere is bringing in the new energies.

Learn how does the pyramid energy works, how you can protect yourself from radiation, electromagnetic pollution and how you can raise your vibration Here

This article (Earth’s Grids and Portals: Gateways of Light and Unity) was originally published on Healing Energy Tools and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.