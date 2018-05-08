Edgar Cayce: How to Heal Your Body

72 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



To gain a full understanding of Edgar Cayce’s perspective, we must take a broader view. We must consider not only the whole physical body, but also include the interpersonal and transpersonal aspects of healing. Cayce insisted that the load of responsibility falls on the caregivers to acknowledge the source of healing and the consequences of health.

This is where the spiritual qualities of the caregivers come into play. Through the application of the “fruits of the spirit,” the sufferer may be awakened to the possibilities of living. Gentleness, kindness, patience, and persistence are powerful interventions which touch the spiritual essence of everyone, regardless of the state of health. The spiritual dimension of the applications was strongly emphasized in these cases. One can sense Cayce’s transpersonal perspective in these instances – the unconscious (or “soul forces”) would have to be stimulated to regenerate the physical body. Without such a response from the “divine within self,” recovery was impossible.