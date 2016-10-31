The Electric Universe: What They Do Not Want You to Know

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Pao Chang

Is the Universe electric in nature? Many researchers and scientists are arguing that mainstream science’s current understanding of the Universe is not accurate, because it does not acknowledge that electricity plays a very important role in the creation of the Universe. Does the Electric Universe theory have all the answers to explaining how the Universe works? I do not think it does but it does have a lot of essential information for helping us innerstand how the Universe works.

As described on ElectricUniverse.info:

The Electric Universe theory argues that electricity plays a more important role in the Universe, than is generally accepted (see also “Electricity throughout the Universe“). As a theory, it offers explanations of various natural and astrophysical phenomena, some of which it claims are better understood without the need for various ad hoc explanations. As with any theory, the Electric Universe makes predictions that have been tested, and is published in both peer-reviewed papers, and popular books. The Electric Universe theory is interdisciplinary, integrating and supporting subject as diverse as the science (astronomy, geology, physics), with the soft sciences such as ancient history and comparative mythology.

Here is another excerpt from the same website:

The Electric Universe theory highlights the importance of electricity throughout the Universe. It is based on the recognition of existing natural electrical phenomena (eg. lightning, St Elmo’s Fire), and the known properties of plasmas (ionized “gases”) which make up 99.999% of the visible universe, and react strongly to electro-magnetic fields. Much of the material considered by the Electric Universe is peer-reviewed, but not all (see Speculative Theories, below).

The Electric Universe – Information They Don’t Want You to Know About

Source: Energy Fanatics

