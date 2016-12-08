Enhance Spiritual, Mental And Physical Well-being With A Pineal Gland Detox

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A tiny gland in the center of the brain named the pineal may seem insignificant, but researchers have found it to be vital for physical, mental and, many believe, spiritual health. Through poor diet, exposure to toxins, stress and modern lifestyle choices, the pineal gland becomes hardened, calcified and shuts down. To awaken this gland from its slumber, detoxification is necessary using diet and herbs, sunlight and pure water.

An important pea-sized gland

Pine cone shaped, the size of a pea and resting in the center of the brain, the pineal gland is small but powerful. It secretes melatonin, which regulates sleep/wake cycles, and serotonin, a neurotransmitter that fosters happy and balanced states of mind. Not only crucial for a good night’s rest, melatonin also slows aging and is a potent antioxidant. It helps to protect against electromagnetic pollution as well. Moreover, individuals have reported heightened feelings of empathy while supplementing with melatonin — leading to more harmonious interpersonal relationships.

Scientists suspect that N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) is also produced by the pineal gland. This is the substance that gives shamanic botanicals like Psychotria viridis its hallucinatory kick. Dr. Rick Strassman, author of DMT: The Spirit Molecule , believes that the pineal gland produces DMT during mystical experiences as well as at birth and death. DMT is also associated with lucid dreaming, peak experiences, creativity and the ability to visualize.

Why the pineal gland becomes sluggish

As a result of the aging process and exposure to toxins, the pineal gland begins to calcify. Sodium fluoride is the number one enemy of a healthy pineal gland. This toxin is lurking in the water supply, conventionally grown food and toothpaste. Dietary hormones, mercury, processed foods, caffeine, tobacco, alcohol and refined sugars cause calcification as well. Radiation fields, like those found with cell phones and wi-fi networks, are damaging too. Avoiding these hazards is the preliminary step to healing this gland. The second course of action involves removing existing calcification.

How to revive optimal function

According to the Decalcify Pineal Gland website, the following foods and supplements are helpful for detoxifying the pineal gland and restoring vitality:

Organic blue ice skate fish oil MSM Raw chocolate Citric acid Garlic Raw apple cider vinegar Oregano oil and Neem extract Activator X (vitamin K1/K2) Boron Melatonin Iodine Tamarind Distilled water

Holly Paige of Food for Consciousness, also offers a number of suggestions to help jump start the pineal gland. “Happy Tea” is one. A mixture of passion flower and St. John’s wort, the tea contains pinoline — a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI). When MAOIs are freely circulating within the system, more naturally occurring DMT is available to the brain — encouraging creative and bright mental states.

Another pineal revitalizing brew is ayahuasca. Small ‘tastes’ of this preparation (one tablespoon per day) will help to elevate mood, creativity and inspiration. Ayahuasca can be made by boiling Banisteriopsis caapi and Psychotria viridis (chakruna) with orange juice for a few hours. In large doses, it can substantially alter perception and trigger visions. In small amounts, it refreshes the mind. Please note: Extracting DMT from any plant, including Psychotria viridis, is illegal in the United States.

Sunlight is also considered ‘food’ for the pineal gland. At least 10 minutes of sunlight exposure is recommended each day. Meditation, chanting and pranayama breathing practices are beneficial to the pineal gland as well.

Sources for this article include:

“The Pineal Gland — The Bridge to Divine Consciousness” Scott Mowry, Miracles and Inspiration. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.miraclesandinspiration.com/pinealgland.html

“Pineal Gland” Regina Bailey. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://biology.about.com/od/anatomy/p/pineal-gland.htm

“Reactivating the Pineal Gland” Food for Consciousness. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://foodforconsciousness.blogspot.com

“Psychotria viridis – Chacruna” Botanical Spirit Shop. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.botanicalspirit.com/psychotria-viridis-products

“How to Detox Fluorides from Your Body” Paul Fassa, Natural News, July 13, 2009. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.naturalnews.com/026605_fluoride_fluorides_detox.html

Decalcify Pineal Gland. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://decalcifypinealgland.com

“How to Decalcify and Detoxify the Pineal Gland” Waking Times. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.wakingtimes.com

“A Fluoride-Free Pineal Gland is More Important than Ever” Paul Fassa, Wake Up World. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://wakeup-world.com

“Professor talks DMT research, its effects on you – and possibly your faith” Clayton Crockett, Legacy Magazine, November 13, 2012. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.lsureveille.com

“Wi-Fi Health Dangers & Radiation Health Effects”, Safe Space Protection. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.safespaceprotection.com

“How to Exhale in Pranayama” Sudha Carolyn Lundeen” Yoga Journal. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.yogajournal.com/practice/561

“Melatonin and Meditation” Cathy Wong, About.com Alternative Medicine, January 18, 2008. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://altmedicine.about.com/cs/mindbody/a/Melatonin.htm

“Ayahuasca: A Plant for Healing the Soul” Chris Kilham, Medicine Hunter, Fox News, January 5, 2011. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.foxnews.com/health/2011/01/05/ayahuasca-plant-healing-soul/

“An introduction to METAtonin, the pineal gland secretion that helps us access higher understanding” METAtonin Research. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://metatoninresearch.org

“Indolethylamine N-methyltransferase expression in primate nervous tissue” Nicholas V. Cozzi, Timur A. Mavlyutov, Michael A. Thompson, Arnold E. Ruoho, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Retrieved on December 18, 2012 from: http://www.neurophys.wisc.edu

About the author: Carolanne enthusiastically believes if we want to see change in the world, we need to be the change. As a nutritionist, natural foods chef and wellness coach, Carolanne has encouraged others to embrace a healthy lifestyle of organic living, gratefulness and joyful orientation for over 13 years. Through her website www.Thrive-Living.net she looks forward to connecting with other like-minded people who share a similar vision.

Find at Diaspora: [email protected]

Via: Body Mind Soul Spirit

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!