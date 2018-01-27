Saturday, January 27
The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»Fade to Black with William Henry — Iron Throne of Osiris
Interview

Fade to Black with William Henry — Iron Throne of Osiris

By No Comments

William Henry is a Nashville-based author, investigative mythologist, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human spiritual potential, transformation and ascension.

He has a unique ability to incorporate historical, religious, spiritual, scientific, archaeological and other forms of such knowledge into factually-based theories and conclusions that provide the layperson with a more in-depth understanding of the profound shift we are actually experiencing in our lifetime.

The spiritual voice and Consulting Producer of the global hit History Channel program, Ancient Aliens, and host of the Gaia TV series The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension, and Arcanum, along with his wife, Clare, William Henry is your guide into the transformative sacred science of human ascension.

With over 30 years of research distilled into 18 books and numerous video presentations, William’s work will guide you to next level of human consciousness and our expanding reality.

Along with his wife, Clare, he leads luxury, ascension-themed tours to sacred sites including Egypt, France, Italy and England.

Tonight we will discuss the recent discovery of the chamber above the Grand Gallery in the Great Pyramid of Giza… as well as the recent Days of Disclosure and what it means to our community and the world.

Website: http://www.williamhenry.net

More from William Henry

William Henry: Advanced Technology, AI & Militirization of the Human Spirit
William Henry: Born Again… Into the Rainbow Resurrection Body
Ascension & Light Body: Essential Questions
Gaia and AI: Is James Lovelock’s Shock Prediction Coming True?
Hey Artificial Intelligence Demon… F#@K OFF!
The Sin Gularity: Lucifer’s Rebellion and Transhumanism’s Revenge
The Iron Man / Angel and the City of Refuge
Almost Home: Transhumanism and the Jade Ascension Shroud
Magi of the Sun, the Blue Avians, and the 2022 New Star Prophecy: From Resistance to Resplendence
There is a Light Being Living Within
Trump’s Inauguration, The Prayer of Solomon and the Rise of the Divine Feminine

Related Posts

Leave A Reply