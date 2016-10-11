Everything Is Sound And Light: Is Our Consciousness Confined To A Holographic Simulation?

23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A contemplative exploration into the inner essences of creation, the nature of matter, energy, time, space, and the consciousness which witnesses these phenomena.

Particle interactions, the motions of stars and planets, the behaviors of neurons within the brain, and the genetic templates of the body-mind systems which contain conscious entities can all be described with code and mathematical laws. Consciousness transcends all of this.

Consciousness witnesses the 11 dimensions, the phenomena of matter, energy, time, and space, and the sensations, emotions, and thoughts generated from genetic programming and interactions with three dimensional environments.

Everything is Sound and Light

Via: The Mind Unleashed

