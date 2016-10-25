Geometric Light and Fractal Consciousness – Exploring the Universal Pronunciations of the Infinite and the Infinitesimal

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Commentary by David Wilcock

Based on the Subjects Discussed on the Wisdom Teachings Series

By Shem El-Jamal

The more we examine the universe, the more we may realize the possibility that it is an infinite multidimensional expression of repeating geometric constants. Upon closer examination, we may find that these constants can be defined by one single geometric form. However, for some, this may seem impossible.

Wisdom Teachings with David Wilcock – Pyramids and Photon Vortexes – Delving Even Deeper into the Science of Pyramid Technology

Some may look at the countless expressions of nature and see the virtually infinite diversity of species that exist, and think that there is no way that all of this variety could come from just one geometric form. We might look at the solar system along with the planets, planetoids, and moons, that compose it, and believe that there is nothing more to see than the same old randomly space planets orbiting our home star. However, upon closer examination, we will see that there are precise geometric constants which define the relationships between stars and their planets, planets and the organisms which live upon them, and within the various biological systems which conventional science previously considered random.

It is amazing to consider the possibility that our universe is the fractal holographic expression of one single form. Despite the profoundness of the statement, in many ways this possibility seems to very much be the case. From natural systems, to galactic rotation and evolution, the exact same geometry can be seen throughout the entirety.



The Photon – Seed of the Universe – A Digest of the Significance of this Foundational Particle – Commentary by David Wilcock

This article is an examination of the relationship between the various systems of the universe from the macrocosmic to the microcosmic. It is based on the subjects of two recent episodes from the Wisdom Teachings series on Gaia.com. Within these discussions, David Wilcock studies the intricate universal detail which the Law of One maintains originated from one single photon. Along with these studies, I intend to examine the possibility that the original universal photon and everything that is based upon its design is, in fact, conscious.

Photonic Consciousness

As we may remember, the Mandelbrot set was discovered largely by accident. This function was stumbled upon by the Polish/French/American mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot when he worked for AT&T. At the time, Mandelbrot was assigned to figure out why cross-continental transmissions were being hindered in different areas. By initial appearance, there was no reason why these signals were not equally efficient across the entire grid. It seemed that some unknown anomaly was causing this interference.

The Maverick Mathematician: Benoît Mandelbrot and the stunning beauty of the fractal universe

As Mandelbrot came near to completing his study, he found that the interference had a pattern to it. This pattern turned out to be the familiar graph and image we have come to know as the Mandelbrot set. However, this was not his only discovery. As he consulted with other colleagues of his, he found that this exact function could be applied to populations of foxes and rabbits in the wild. According to the study, the rabbits would reproduce at a certain rate and create a surplus of food for the foxes. When the foxes ate the rabbits, the rabbit population dwindled down. As the rabbit population decreased, scarcity of rabbits caused the foxes to begin to starve and die off. Due to the low population of foxes, the rabbits would then be able to reproduce once again.

The Paranormal Side of Pyramid Science – The Pineal Gland, Ghosts, and Astral Projection – Commentary by David Wilcock

As an example of the possibilities within the form of the Mandelbrot set, here are two videos on a project called the Mandelbulb. These computer simulations give us an idea of the countless ways in which this mathematical function could be expressed. To demonstrate the possibilities of diversity, here are two videos from the Mandelbulb project.

Mandelbulb Flight

Mandelbulb 3D Animation / Zoom Out – Zoom In / 20150930

Math Works – The Mandelbrot Set

The discovery of the Mandelbrot set was amazing to those who realized its applicability. It was actually found that this mathematical function could be observed within numerous interactions throughout nature. We cannot say for sure whether Mandelbrot actually understood the entire significance of his discovery at the time. However, at present, it seems clear that this mathematical function represents a universal constant—a type of physical blueprint by which the universe operates.

We can see the Mandelbrot set reiterated throughout nature and the universe. This repetition is what originally gave David Wilcock the idea that this form fractalized out into the shape of a sphere, and that this form was the essential design of the photon. As we will remember, the Law of One specifies the photon as the first and original life-form in the universe.

PDF – ELECTRIC POWER NETWORK FRACTALAND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH POWER SYSTEM FAULT

In an earlier discussion David Wilcock made mention of the numerous religious texts that make reference to light as being the first thing created in the universe. From a the perspective of the Judeo-Christian Bible, there is also reference to what is termed The Word as being that which first existed. In the Greek language, the original translation for “word” came from the word Logos. This is a direct correlation between the Law of One text this biblical passage. Also, this particular concept of the light and the Logos being foundational in the universe places a direct correlation between these two essential concepts.

The Bible – Light

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. Source

The Law of One – Light

27.14 Questioner: I will make a statement that I have extracted from the physics of Dewey Larson which may or may not be close to what we are trying to explain. Larson says that all is motion which we can take as vibration, and that vibration, which is pure vibration and is not physical in any way or in any form or in any density; that vibration, by— first product of that vibration is what we call the photon, particle of light. I was trying to make an analogy between this physical solution and the concept of love and light. Is this close to the concept of Love creating light, or not? Ra: I am Ra. You are correct. Source

Bible – the Logos/Word

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was with God in the beginning. 3 Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. 4 In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. Source

Law of One – the Logos

28.20 Questioner: I am assuming that the process of creation, then, after the original creation of the major galaxy, is continued by the further individualization of consciousness of the Logos so that there are many, many portions of individualized consciousness then creating further items, you might say, for experience all over the galaxy. Is this correct?

Ra: I am Ra. This is correct, for within the, shall we say, guidelines or ways of the Logos, the sub-Logos may find various means of differentiating experiences without removing or adding to these ways. Source

19.12 Questioner: This seems to be a carefully planned or engineered stage of development. Can you tell me anything of the origin of this plan for the development?Ra: I am Ra. We go back to previous information. Consider and remember the discussion of the Logos. With the primal distortion of free will, each galaxy developed its own Logos. This Logos has complete free will in determining the paths of intelligent energy which promote the lessons of each of the densities given the conditions of the planetary spheres and the sun bodies. Source

As we may remember, the Law of One refers to the universal Logos as that which fractalizes down from the infinite in magnitude down to the infinitesimal in size. According to the text, this is the essential consciousness which is expressed throughout the universe. It may even be said that this consciousness, the photon, and the universal Logos are one and the same. However, this is only an idea.

E-Book – Nonlinear Physics with Mathematica for Scientists and Engineers

In light of this possibility, the question came to mind as to why David Wilcock believed that the photon fractalized out into the form of a sphere. It is a given that we see the sphere as the universe constant as far as granular and fluid substances are concerned, but why would the Mandelbrot set fractalize out into a sphere? Then it came to me. The sphere is the unifying factor of the spherical geometry we see everywhere throughout the universe. It is the foundational template from which we get the Platonic solids.

New Insights on Platonic Geometry

It has been mentioned numerous times as to what the Platonic solids are and why they are significant. However, I wonder how many of us know just how mathematically remarkable these shapes are. By now, we know these forms—the tetrahedron, the hexahedron (or cube), the octahedron, the dodecahedron, and the icosahedron. We are aware of their numerous iterations throughout the universe. So let’s look at some aspects of this form we may or may not have known before.

Continue Reading →

Source: Discerning the Mystery

Watch Wisdom Teachings with David Wilcock on Gaia

David Wilcock, author of Source Field Investigations, exposes some of the greatest secrets and cover-ups of our time in this eye-opening original series. Combining esoteric philosophy, alternative science and historical fact, Wilcock offers viewers the chance to rediscover our ancient systems of physics and spirituality. This series is best watched in consecutive order.

Watch Now →

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!