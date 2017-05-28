Has Gridwork Been Revolutionized with Richard Yiap’s New Tech?

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This Week’s Quest on Ground Crew Command Radio

Gridwork Specialist Richard Yiap reveals all…

His new light alchemy technology produces amazing results with his Gridwork & for people!

Just recently, Richard’s Sacred Light Journey happened back in the Big Island of Hawaii, from May 12-16. During this time, light work was done on:

the Big Island – base chakra of Hawaii

planetary healing on various issues

connecting with Pele, spirit of the active volcano.

Two new light girds were created last year. One over New Zealand and another celestial light grid connecting the central sun to Arcturus and the Pleiades as well as to Mt Shasta, Glastonbury Tor and Lake Taupo.

Sacred Light Journeys at sacred sites have been powerful spiritual experiences that have resulted in profound changes on the planet. A testimony of this has been a crop circle turning up for Richard and his group in Aug 2016 when they were in Somerset working on the Glastonbury Tor.

Richard and Sian have worked with over 6000 people over the last 5 years in 10 countries around the world. The benefits people have experienced are better sleep, greater relaxation and sense of peace, clearer mind and more joy in their lives. For people that do a series of light sessions, they experience an improvement and shift in consciousness. This is evident in significant breakthroughs in their lives.

Plus hear him talk about the DNA Activation implications of all this …only on Ground Crew Command, dedicated to bringing you the best.

Listen to the broadcast:

In the WEEKLY NEWS ANALYSIS:

“… US Corporate government is beyond any hope of reform” …says Fulford, after Trump’s Middle East visit.

Will the financial system be successfully wrestled from the Cabal… or will it be left to die & replaced all together? … and how does this affect the timing of The Event? Has the Earth Alliance finally had enough? … and with Ben’s sources confirming most world leaders in public view are controlled by the P2 Freemason lodge via the Vatican bank and professional assassins … how will the Earth Alliance (White Hats) respond? … what will they do? … what do they need to do? … and what do WE need to do, to take charge & make things go OUR way? Rhode Island legislature bill is introduced to outlaw geo-engineering (chem-trails, cloud whitening, solar shields, EMFs & more) while the rest of the country watches. Providence indeed? Plus more leaks from David Wilcock’s Contact In The Desert presentation…. this week, on Ground Crew Command … your weekly dose of empowering clarity, inspiration & motivation to get you through the Archon invented “work week”.

And we finish off with our standard weekly powerful energy exercise in the last 5-10mins of the show, to tone down or even shut down those nasty, artificial energies of the matrix.

…So don’t miss out. Every Wed 9pm EDT on Ground Crew Command Radio.

Find out how you, too, can get involved in the kind of gridwork that will change everything!

