Guided Sleep Meditation: “The Healing Spring” – insomnia, relaxation

This guided sleep meditation can be used for deep relaxation, guided healing, and/or to induce sleep. You will be guided into a quiet, green, secret garden where an ancient spring has stood for so long, it has become memory. Drink from the spring and let it refresh you, heal all tension, and draw you into peaceful sleep.

We write and create high quality Guided Meditations videos that are freely viewable on YouTube. We have been creating these meditations since 2009.

The meditations were begun with one purpose: simply to try and help people. Every meditation is produced with genuine care and love for those people who use them, because we too have needed the kind of help our meditations are trying to offer others.

Our ethos is to be as all-inclusive and as neutral as possible. We have no religious or other affiliations and try to keep most of our meditations suitable for everyone. We always welcome comments, feedback & suggestions and actively engage with our subscribers via our Facebook page.

Music accreditation for this video:

(Dream Frontiers) by Christopher Lloyd Clarke. http://www.christopherlloydclarke.com