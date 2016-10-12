Innerstanding Chakras and How to Heal Them Effectively

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The knowledge, wisdom, and application put in to this formulation is of the highest skill craft in the creation of Spagyrics. Gemstones harness the energetic principle and their ideological explanation for their properties is based on the presumption that due to the crystal lattice of the gemstones and the therein embedded minerals, a local energetic impulse is place on the skin, which is supported by the circulation and resorption promoting effects of the essential oils. As a result, the crystal energy should be transmitted to the olfactory center with the aid of the essential oils and be sensed there. The olfactory center is closely linked with the feelings that significantly contribute to our well-being.

Source: Secret Energy

