Lunar Eclipse September 2016; Bridging Heaven and Earth

On Friday September 16th planet Earth will experience a Lunar Eclipse; which concludes this years seasons of eclipses. We have been in eclipse energy since August 18th. To illustrate what occurs during an eclipse imagine you are in a snow globe and someone comes and shakes it up. This energy is disorienting, it ushers movements and quite literally shakes up life.

It’s completely acceptable to feel confused, foggy and unclear when it comes to the future. In fact that is actually the best place to be.

See this energy wants us to surrender; it’s hoping we will throw away control and allow the divine to take the lead, because then we can connect to our highest selves. This Full moon Lunar Eclipse is happening between the signs of Pisces and Virgo. The contrast of these two signs is like heaven versus earth. Pisces is miraculous, dreamy and focuses on Oneness.

Whereas Virgo energy focuses on separation, reality, the details and the parts and pieces. It’s not that one of these is better than the other; but rather the lesson is to appreciate both.

This Full Moon Lunar Eclipse recognize your divinity, your connection to all that is and your capacity for miracles; while also honouring your human experience. When an individual can be here on Earth, yet simultaneously aware that their soul exists in many realms; a bridge from heaven to Earth is created.

You are a bridging heaven to Earth.

Feel into that. See yourself for who you truly are. You have an opportunity to share your authentic light and illuminate the collective consciousness.

This energy is illuminating a very sensitive area of our souls. This is because it is connecting with the asteroid Chiron. Chiron is the wounded healer, it’s where we heal ourselves and then help others heal themselves. We are asked now to look at our wounds, to recognize them but know they do not define us. This is a time of self healing. As you forgive yourself for old hurts and move into unconditional love and acceptance you heal. As you heal you are holding space for collective healing.

This is a time of releasing anything that feels heavy. Your feelings will be guiding you every step of the way. If it feels stagnant, heavy or distressing; drop it. How do you drop it? Offer it to the divine, surrender it, give it over to a higher power.

This is a time of divine intervention; however you must ask for it. You can say something along the lines of..”Dear Divine (use whatever word you like best) please take the burden of __________ from me. I let it go. I trust you to heal, solve and illuminate this situation in perfect divine timing”. Then you step back and practice patience and trust.

This is not the most comfortable time but it sure is a liberating one. Jupiter has moved into Libra; empowering individuals and blessing relationships. It’s very much the end of an Era. It’s time to step away from struggle and suffering. It’s time to realize you have a choice in where you place your focus and therefore what life you create.

Follow your passions, intuitions and desires; they are guiding you. Move away from feeling like it’s you against the world. Instead see that life is conspiring for your highest good, life loves you however you must love yourself.

Now is the time to break free from self imposed limitations; to expand belief structures and create a new definition of reality. You can do this. You are doing it. This journey starts with being gentle on yourself. Accept where you are at. Acknowledge how far you have come.

Drop the baggage, forgive and get ready to soar.

***

