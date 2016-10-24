18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Pao Chang

Magnetic Fields of the Human Body and Their Functions is the title of an interview with Manly P. Hall, a Freemason who was very knowledgeable in esoteric teachings. I do not agree with everything that Manly teaches; however, in the interview, he shared a lot of very important information about energy fields and the human body, so if you want to learn some empowering information about energy fields and the human body, I highly encourage you to watch and listen to the interview.

Here is an excerpt about Manly P. Hall from manlyphall.org:

Manly Palmer Hall (March 18, 1901 – August 29, 1990) was a Canadian-born author and mystic. He is perhaps most famous for his work The Secret Teachings of All Ages: An Encyclopedic Outline of Masonic, Hermetic, Qabbalistic and Rosicrucian Symbolical Philosophy, which is widely regarded as his magnum opus, and which he published at the age of 25 (or 27, 1928) He has been widely recognized as a leading scholar in the fields of religion, mythology, mysticism, and the occult. Carl Jung, when writing Psychology and Alchemy, borrowed material from Hall’s private collection. In 1934, Hall founded the Philosophical Research Society (PRS) in Los Angeles, California, dedicating it to an idealistic approach to the solution of human problems. The PRS claims to be non-sectarian and entirely free from educational, political, or ecclesiastical control, and the Society’s programs stress the need for the integration of philosophy, religion, and science into one system of instruction. The PRS Library, a public facility devoted to source materials in obscure fields, has many rare and scarce items now impossible to obtain elsewhere. In 1973 (47 years after writing The Secret Teachings of All Ages), Hall was recognized as a 33Âº Mason (the highest honor conferred by the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite), at a ceremony held at PRS on December 8th, despite never being initiated into the physical craft. In his over 70-year career, Hall delivered approximately 8,000 lectures in the United States and abroad, authored over 150 books and essays, and wrote countless magazine articles.

Manly Hall – Magnetic Fields of the Human Body and Their Functions

Source: Energy Fanatics

