Mercury Enters Libra: Leaving the Retrograde Shadow Behind

By Shannon Hugman

This week Mercury officially leaves the shadow of it’s September retrograde. First let us break down what exactly a retrograde is, then what the shadow is and finally what this specific cycle has been teaching us.

A retrograde occurs when a planet appears to be moving backwards from the perspective of the Earth.

Imagine you are on a train that’s moving fast and you pass a slower moving train. As you look out the window it almost appears as if that train is moving backwards, but really it’s just an optical illusion.

That’s what occurs with the planets; in this case Earth has been speeding past Mercury; creating the illusion that Mercury is moving backwards. Mercury went direct on September 22nd but since then it has been traveling through the shadow (technically this means moving forward through the area he had retrograded through).

The journey through the shadow area creates a final review before implementing the lessons of the retrograde and moving forward.

So yes, Mercury moved direct on September 22nd, however we have been tying up loose ends, closing out lessons and wrapping up the learning. Which means it’s okay to have felt confused, funky or just a little off; in fact that’s a good thing! Rest assured that there is nothing wrong with you if you have not known how to move forward. The Universe has been holding us in her womb and this requires patience on our end.

However at the end of this week the shadow of Mercury retrograde ends and clarity may very well return. Mercury will also move out of Virgo (where it retrograded) and into Libra. This signals a time of closure, releasing the old and opening to a new journey.

September taught us where we were blocking our potential with our thoughts. It was unveiling that limited beliefs and control like tendencies will only drive us mad. The assignment from the Universe is to completely surrender control, trust the divine and most importantly accept yourself.

Create room in your thinking for nature to take the lead. Trust the process and allow your potential to bloom.

That’s where we will focus from October 7th until October 24th as Mercury transits Libra. Libra is the energy of harmony, beauty and balance. Also relationships, but most importantly relationship to Self. Mercury is the planet of communication; how we communicate to others and also ourselves.

Therefore the best thing you can do for yourself during this transit is think kind thoughts.

Speak fondly of yourself. Your words carry vibrations so choose to share words that add beauty to the collective. Mindfulness and practises that balance your mindsets are so key right now.

Finally do yourself a major favour and shift your focus in relationships to you. Obsessing and worrying about other people is going to leave you drained, fast. This is a time to be selfish, to do what you desire and follow your heart. Surprisingly this is going to help all your relationships.

Independence this month will create a refreshing space in relationships and will ultimately draw the partnership closer.

Look in the mirror. What do you see? Choose to accept whoever is looking back at you. Think and say at least one nice thing to yourself every day. If you are drawn to part of your body you don’t like say something along the lines of “I don’t like the shape of my hips right now but I love myself anyways…”

Practises of self acceptance and developing self love is the name of the game. It’s not always easy but the results will unfold over the next year.

Befriend yourself and you will be set up for a year of opportunities, prosperity and miracles.

Shannon Hugman is an astrologer, artist, emotional healer and more. She is available for personal astrology chart readings and emotional healing sessions which can be purchased through her website. Using astrology and emotional healing Shannon can offer valuable insights into your highest self along with steps to embody that vision. Shannon is a HeartSpeak Emotional Healer and Reiki Practitioner. These techniques offer practical ways to implement the insights unveiled in astrology readings.

www.shannonhugmanastrology.com

Follow Shannon on Social Media to receive daily astrology forecasts!

Facebook: Shannon Hugman

Instagram: @shannonhugman

Periscope: Shannon Hugman

Follow Shannon on Periscope for daily live broadcasted forecasts, download the app and search for shannonhugman.

Source: The Master Shift