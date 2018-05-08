Metaphysics: The Sacred Geometry of Unity Consciousness

“Learn how to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.” — Leonardo Da Vinci

By Ethan Indigo Smith

Most often when the term ‘four dimensions of geometry’ is mentioned, people generally assume the subject is about the mapping of a place in coordinates.

A coordinate in three-dimensional space is a point of intersection of three lines by way of three directions, or three dimensions. One line goes up and down, another goes forward and backward, and the third goes across, left and right. The lines can also be imagined as planes intersecting in the same manner, as pictured below.

When we talk of four dimensional geometry, the first three dimensions are spatial, and the fourth dimension is temporal — the dimension of time. Time, including the past, present and future, is the fourth dimension. With these four dimensions we can precisely point to a location in time and space, plotting the geometry of points, lines, planes and solids.

Each of the four dimensions are based on contrasts or polarities. There is up/down, left/right, and forward/backward in the spatial dimensions, and there is fundamental polarity in the alignment of the lines or planes of those dimensions.

The temporal dimension, however, is not just the contrast of past and future. Quantum physics and metaphysics alike suggests there is time and timelessness. The polarity represented by the temporal dimension of time is the past, present and future contrasted with timelessness. On one end of the contrasts places time being everywhere and yet in nothing; the other end of the contrast places time nowhere and yet in everything.

Conceptualizing timelessness within physical orientation is difficult for the linear mind, for timelessness is metaphysical. Tibetan Buddhist concepts specifically refer to four aspects of time; past, present, future, and timelessness. At the same time, the comprehension of timelessness is related to quantum physics, which holds that we supersede the limitations of basic cause and effect of space time; that consciousness rules space as well as time, instead of space and time confining and determining all.

One way to begin to imagine the concept of timelessness is through consideration of the Chakra system. The Chakras are sometimes associated with organs and glands, and are said to spin clockwise and be stacked in a certain physical layering, but Chakras are not fixed in time, nor space. As energetic portals, the Chakra system exists in a way that is beyond three dimensional placement and time restriction, in an amorphous condition in the space of timelessness. When biological position is used to relate ideas in the Chakra system, it pertains to symbolic aspects of the Chakras.

“Time is the following; that being which in as much as it is, is not, and in as much as it is not, is. It is intuited becoming.” Wilhelm Hegel (*The accuracy of the source of this quote is questionable, however the idea itself is splendid enough to be worth mention.)

Consciousness measured in quantum physics experiments bypasses the typical limitations of space and time we have become accustomed to, and perhaps also accustomed ourselves to. For this reason, meditation as a practice of consciousness enables better understanding of timelessness and potentiates our quantum consciousness. Meditation, like quantum physics, deals with energy unrestricted by the constrictions of space and time. It enhances our understanding of the potential we might not be constricted and hinged by sociological and psychological limitations we have set upon ourselves, as well as constraints upon our very own consciousness set up by our own consciousness, allowing us to be more in tune with space and time as well as feeling somehow beyond space and time.

Comprehension of timelessness opens up quantum consciousness, and meditation provides for the clarity needed for comprehension. Without the hindrances of our very own thoughts and emotions, and our very own physical limitations, our minds can move beyond space time limitations we have set upon ourselves in a quantum consciousness manner. When we are operating in quantum consciousness, strange things occur. Placebo healing, considered theoretically impossible, actually happens, as do other correlating and coincidental events that defy the limitations of the typical four dimensional physical construct.

The Consciousness Dynamic

The ability for geometric concepts to be used outside of their original design is revealing of their power as a comprehension tool. The more potent tools are compatible and applicable to many systems, and go beyond their original design, so as to become metaphysical.

Metaphysics is based on integration rather than compartmentalization. Quantum consciousness and the meditative mind state operate in this same manner, going beyond the obvious dimension of placement. Quantum physics suggests there are perhaps connections through the temporal structure that supersede the spatial, and further aspects of consciousness that supersede the temporal structure as well the temporal. A major part of quantum physics contains the uncanny idea that what we commonly understand as being insubstantial and intangible is actually more substantial to our existence than what we perceive as substantial and tangible.

Quantum physics experiments suggest that consciousness can influence the trajectory and nature of light in manners that are not confined by the laws of time and space. The idea that consciousness can influence anything at all, let alone light, let alone light in a manner that supersedes time, is astounding. That consciousness influences light in this manner is astounding on its own, as are the implications and questions it raises; yet what is more remarkable is that consciousness exerts an influence without trying to do so — by simply observation.

The measurable effect of consciousness in quantum physics demands an enhanced understanding of the spatial and temporal dimensions. Moreover, this dynamic or power apparent in quantum physics experiments demands and enhanced understanding of our very own consciousness, and suggests the value of meditation to refine our conscious observation.

This dynamic, this consciousness potential, may have been known as a Siddhi among yogis. A sanskrit noun that essentially means “attainment” or “realization”, a Siddhi is best understood as quantum consciousness cultivated through meditation. However gaining Siddhis is not the point of meditation, and further, it is said that if gaining Siddhis is your focus in meditation then they will not become. Siddhis are side effects of meditation practice toward gaining enlightenment such as enhanced intuitive awareness.

Meditation practice of whatever sort assists gaining clarity. The more clear we are the more easily we realize everything is connected in a manner more substantial than the material, in a way resembling unity expansion and totality. The less muddied our perception the more we are able to visualize, perceive and act unhindered. The more refined our comprehension, the more sensitive our perception the more easily we note that the origins of entirety is light and energy, and unify with that energy. The more we raise our spirit the more capable we become of moving past spatial and temporal limitations in a timeless manner, exemplified by eliminating negative patterns and enhancing intuition, for instance.

The Four Worlds of The Kabbalah

As our senses and sensibility become more refined, the more real and substantial the immaterial becomes and the less important the material world becomes. This idea is at the core of The Four Worlds of The Kabbalah, and the corresponding ten Sephirots (divine attributes) of the Tree of Life. The Four Worlds of the Kabbalah are sometimes known as Emanation, Creation, Formation, andFabrication. We exist in the world of fabrication, the material. The Four Worlds and the ten attributes of the Sephirots contain numerous lessons of great depth, and at the basis or core of The Tree of Life of Kabbalah is The Four Worlds.

One way to comprehend the concept is to break down the etymology of the word “Kabbalah”, by noting the two major words it comprises: kabb or kaba is Hebrew for cube, and alah or Allah is God. Literally, it describes the cube of God, with The Tree of Life expressed through its four dimensions.

Our world of material existence, the world of Fabrication, begins in the spiritual world of Emanation and the energy moves through the other worlds before manifesting here. The world of Emanation is the spiritual void and from it the other worlds originate. Creation originates from the most subtle world of Emanation, Formation comes from Creation, and the material world of Fabrication comes from Creation. Each of the Four Worlds is correlated to symbols of elements, geometric dimensions, Tarot suits, and human attributes, all of which represent a Matrix of Four. Each contains masculine and feminine potentials, but each tends to embody one or the other more so.