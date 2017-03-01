Nassim Haramein: Spinors, Twistors, Quaternions, and the “Spacetime” Torus Topology

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Rauscher, E.A., and Haramein, N., (2007). Spinors, twistors, quaternions, and the “spacetime” torus topology, International Journal of Computing Anticipatory Systems, 1373-5411.

Abstract: The dual torus topology occupies a central role in the spinor, twistor and quaternionic formulation. This topology appears to be ubiquitous in astrophysical and cosmological phenomena and is predicted by the U4 bubble of the affine connection in the HarameinRauscher solution to Einstein’s field equations. The geometric structure of the complexified Minkowski space is associated with the twistor algebra, spinor calculus, and the SUn groups of the quaternionic formalism. Hence quantum theory and relativity are related mathematically through the dual torus topology. Utilizing the spinor approach, electromagnetic and gravitational metrics are mappable to the twistor algebra, which corresponds to the complexified Minkowski space. Quaternion transformations relate to spin and rotation corresponding to the twistor analysis.

