New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Pisces – The Ending is the Beginning

By Simon Vorster & Jennifer Langstone

The powerful Lunar Eclipse and Full Moon in Leo on February 10th marked our entry into a new pattern of personal and collective awareness that will influence humanity’s direction through 2017 and beyond. Now, the planetary alignments accompanying today’s New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Pisces provide us with a full dose of energy, breathing life and passion into our new direction. This offers us a valuable energetic opportunity: to clear out and break free of limiting emotional baggage, and to finally begin initiating and manifesting new directions into reality in a really meaningful way. This is a time of great change, of purification and transformation, creation and release, where all beginnings are endings and all endings are new beginnings.

Most of us have felt a deep sense of absence recently, which has caused us to lose faith in ourselves and the potential for heartfelt experiences to be manifested. As the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse takes form, we are being offered an opportunity to better understand our journey, the nature of change itself, and importantly, how we can positively influence the Shift moving forward. The collective heart has been broken, and now, the healing process is beginning. This is a cycle through which humanity will begin re-organising itself and finding new form, as we find new understandings of ourselves and a renewed sense of meaning and purpose.

Let’s look at the evolutionary potential of these alignments.

Jupiter in Libra oppose Mars and Uranus in Aries, and square Pluto in Capricorn

Liberation comes through shattering the boundaries that hold our security.

These alignments reflect a very powerful wave of energy that will serve to reshape the boundaries and relationships we have to possessions and people. With the Solar Eclipse energy creating a deep need to surrender our ego-will to new directions, the aspect of Mars, Uranus, Jupiter and Pluto will simultaneously reflect to us the structures, beliefs, limitations and securities that are actually holding us in place.

Mars, the planet of action, is forming a new quarter-square to Pluto, which giving us the energy we need to initiate new, revolutionary directions in our lives. At the same time Uranus will continue to provoke unconscious feelings of limitation within us, while Jupiter in Libra is still showing us the outed expectations we still hold, and which no longer keep us feeling rejuvenated. This alignment may either create feelings of conflict between our sense of direction and our sense of limitation, or show us that, as we break away (Uranus) from our old patterns, we actually begin to feel more liberated, more free, more in tune with the spirit that is alive within us. How we experience this depends on our willingness to break through the boundaries that hold our security.

Remember: Libra is all about finding balance in our relationship to things and other people. While we may feel strongly drawn toward creating a new direction, we might also feel obligated, constrained by the demands and expectations of others, as well as the outside attachments that weigh us down. This is where we must begin to look at the bargains and trade-offs we have established in our lives, and ask ourselves: What am I sacrificing, and why? Is this bringing growth and expansion?

Jupiter in Libra trine Mercury in Pisces sextile Saturn in Sagittarius

The lessons of the past serve as wisdom for the future to establish a strong foundation.

Jupiter in Libra offers a strong influence during this current cycle, which continues with its alignments with Saturn and Mercury. Jupiter reflects our natural sense of philosophy, and Libra an energy of balance. Mercury is associated with linear logical function and communication, while Saturn reflects how we form and relate to structure, both of our own individual consciousness and our relationship to the external world. The significance of this alignment is best understood in context of the Shift.

Since 2012, the ongoing awakening of human consciousness can been seen manifest throughout the world, with the explosion of social media sites becoming immensely influential in how we connect and interact, how we share information and ideas, and ultimately, how we see ourselves as a collective. On a very deep level, we have had the opportunity to open our lives and minds, to connect with people from all over the world, and to bypass the narrow world of centralized media in our quest for knowledge and information. Through new interactive media, we have begun to form new communities and associations that are having a truly mind-blowing affect on the shape of our world today. (Why else do you think the war on “fake news” is so important to the establishment right now? This would never have been possible 50 years ago.)

As we share our ideas, ideals, cultures and values, we have re-shaped our sense of collective identity. We have changed our relationship to each other. We have begun to purge out the pre-conceptions and fixed dynamics of our old relationships, and we are connecting in a way that humanity has never connected before. And our place in this journey is reflected to us through the current astrological alignments: as we end the old cycles of the past, we are learning to embody the strength and wisdom of what we have seen and learned and experienced and survived, and to use them as the foundation of our new life’s direction. We can see this through the sheer number of collaborative communities popping up, both online and at home, connecting people with similar visions and passions and enabling them to co-create the kind of change they wish to see. In this paradigm, sharing, inclusion, individuality and acceptance become the new foundations of social participation (in place of competition and conformity) as “tribes” come together based on common goals and ideals.

The Sun, the Moon, Mercury, the South Node and Neptune in Pisces

The path to the heart is found through self-responsibility and forgiveness.

During this time it can be really easy to lose ourselves in the confusion. It is natural for us to go through periods of uncertainty, loss of meaning, insecurity, and total confusion; these states simply reflect transition in our lives. Right now, these feelings are working their way through the collective reality, and although it is a painful and seemingly chaotic process, it marks a clear turning point in the collective awareness. Inside us all there is a growing feeling that our old ways are ending and the future is uncertain, but there is also a new direction emerging. During this Solar Eclipse, we are being invited to draw clear insight from the last 4 years of our collective experience, and to shine the light of awareness into everything we do — into the very foundations of our society’s new form. Thus, acknowledging and purging this old energy is absolutely necessary as we set sail for the next chapter of the human experience.

Further, Neptune will continue to help us find the natural path of inspiration, and if we are to make the most of the energies at this time, our best response is to honour our own cosmic story. The road for us is to always found through the heart — through passion, expression, and self-responsibility — but the path to the heart passes through the shadow. At this time it is vital we are compassionate and forgiving to ourselves, as we consciously continue to explore our darkness, acknowledge and heal our pain, and expand our light.

New Moon Message: The Ending is the Beginning

We have reached a new chapter in our evolutionary journey, and this one pertains specifically to the awakening of our heart-center and an accelerated growth towards self-actualisation. Just as every ending of a cycle also marks the beginning of a new one, the opposite is also true for us. As we embark into this new phase, we are finding and unveiling new ways to bring ourselves more fully to this incarnation, while also letting go of the parts of ourselves which no longer serve us and which, therefore, were never really us to begin with. This current astrological cycle is supporting the remembrance of who we truly are, as well as recognition of what we have been through to get to this point.

Recognise what you have been through, and what we have been through together, and begin this new journey with the wisdom of past guiding you forward on your path. Embrace your individuality, your growth, and your bravery, and at the same time, recognise, forgive, accept and let go of that which does not support you in creating the future you want to embody.

One step at a time, one decision at a time we are manifesting a new way of being in the world. So, when beginning a new cycle, it is important not to throw out and disregard ‘the old’ altogether only to dive headfirst into ‘the new’. Our challenge now is to integrate what we have learned through experiencing the previous cycle into the foundations of the new world we are co-creating — the beginning must honour the ending that came before it. The saying that “youth is wasted on the young” expresses exactly that paradox of life; that we cannot fully experience the potential of innocence without the wisdom of experience. We are however being offered the beautiful opportunity of clarity in this moment, to identify what will work for us going forward, to let go of whatever is holding us back, and to take practical steps to step into the future of our choosing.

It’s time to make changes, folks! To be you! To actually do the things we have been waiting to do and be the way we have been longing to be. The meaning of life exists within each of us — we can feel it every time we do what makes our hearts sing. It’s time to embody the meaning we are each here to express, and bring our meaning to life.

Blessings,

Simon & Jennifer

This article (New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Pisces – The Ending is the Beginning) was originally published on Wake Up World and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.