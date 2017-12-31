New Year 2018 and Astrology Forecast December 31 – January 6

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Leo Knighton Tallarico

This week we transition from 2017 into 2018. We begin the year with a bang as there is a Full Moon on January 1 and Uranus goes Direct on the 2nd. And as Uranus goes Direct, there is the relatively rare occurrence of all planets in Direct motion.

Yes 2017 is ending. And what a year 2017 was for the United States and world.

It was the first year of the new Trump administration in the USA. This of course created intense ripples all across the globe, as the USA has a great influence in the world.

The tone being set by Trump is replicated in other parts of the world, as nationalism is creating a serious counter to a growing globalism.

There is a separation, one nation from another, that is an outgrowth of nationalism

In the 1930’s nationalism created conditions that led to severe world conflicts, that led to World War II.

And now you can see again animosity building in nations who are defining their enemy lists.

Iran, North Korea, and Muslims in general are developing in the cross-hairs of the Trump USA world viewpoint.

Israel has become a staunch ally of the Trump administration, especially so as Trump declared Jerusalem the exclusive capital of Israel.

That declaration automatically erased the USA as a mediator between Israel and Palestine. It also automatically pushed Iran and much of the Muslim world into serious opposition to the USA and Israel.

Battle lines are being drawn as the USA under Trump is wanting to eliminate regimes they cannot have influence over within their idea of world order.

Rome, so to speak, wants more power, and Caligula (Trump) desires greater dominance in the world.

You and I are already being programmed to see Iran and North Korea as enemies with monsters as their leaders (remember Iraq/Saddam and Libya/Gaddafi?). We are being groomed to be blindly patriotic prior to the coming confrontations.

2018 intensity begins early this year.

Winter 2018 Eclipse Season begins on January 15 at the Capricorn New Moon, to be followed by two eclipses: A Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Aquarius/Leo on January 31 and a Solar Eclipse New Moon in Aquarius on February 15.

These eclipses are directly opposite the signs and degrees of the eclipses last August, and as such will counter those energies as well as provide a continuance of what happened during that time.

North Korea, Syria, Charlottesville were in the world spotlight then. Trump’s growing influence over world affairs was becoming more and more obvious.

And this new Eclipse Season, which will end in early March, will not only bring back the issues of North Korea, the Middle East, and culture wars in the USA; it will also show us some strong backlash against the Trump administration.

Will that mean impeachment proceedings begin or begin to look more immanent? I will look more closely at all this in a 2018 Forecast Video and a 2018 Podcast, which will hopefully begin a series of “radio shows” this new year.

2018 will show the Trump agenda growing, while at the same time there is a growing anti-Trump movement.

And many people will focus their energies on their own consciousness and belief systems, while at the same time wanting to co-create the New World and Age.

Those people will see truth more deeply beyond the programming, and will experience the connections by hooking into the powerful frequencies of Love that will be growing in our energy fields and souls. Magic, meaning, synchronicity, and the Universe’s signs and symbols will be available to those who are awakening beyond the brick walls of the old paradigm.

From that place new communities are building, communities devoted to Age of Aquarius values. Fear and hatred do not rule that new age. Truth and Love do.

So this week, the first week of 2018 begins with a Full Moon in Capricorn/Cancer at 9:25 PM EST on New Year’s Day, combined with the energies of Uranus which changes to Direct motion on January 2. And of course all planets Direct in motion.

So there will be feelings of new beginnings, greater than the usual feeling of new year beginnings.

But I do not mean New Year alcohol inspired mania. I mean feelings of breaking out and breaking through, of liberation from what holds you back. And for many this means true desires to be free of the old ways, old patterns, stuck lives, and old paradigm.

Use this Full Moon and especially Uranus to see outside the boxes, and to see the changes you can make this year.

This New Year’s Day Full Moon has the Sun in Capricorn opposite the Moon in Cancer.

So your accomplishment world outlook and your personal world in-look will be counter to one another. Can you now balance your work and career with family and home? Which one needs more of your attention now?

The one that needs more attention will create events to force you to focus on it. But remember that Uranus is strong now too, so you can go outside the usual boxes in order to find new ways to be.

You do not need to be victim to the old family patterns or old inner stuck thinking or feeling.

And you can now begin to liberate your self from work or career that keeps you imprisoned in old ways. Start making plans for how you will lead a life more attuned to your authentic self and a more meaningful life.

Since this is Sun in Capricorn time of year, making a plan to make the needed changes is a good way to proceed.

Later this week, Mars in Scorpio will make conjunction with Jupiter in Scorpio. Though exact next Saturday January 6, you may experience that very intense energy a few days before and after the actual conjunction.

There is much passion in this conjunction, and of course passion can be used positively and negatively. If you find passion for living your life, that is positive; but some will instead get into big eruptions of emotion.

And even then perhaps that is needed to express what you have been holding in, which will hopefully clear the air between people. Or perhaps your passion will help you to empower your self in ways that are necessary to your growth and evolution.

And in the world, events with conflict eruptions become more likely.

In your personal life and with your emotions, stay aware of this volatile energy below the surface. You may then be more able to sidestep ugly blowups that will only be destructive.

So this first week of 2018 will initiate us into the new year. If you stay aligned with your Higher Self leading your way, that will set the tone for this new year.

And yes Mercury is firmly direct now, giving us more potential clarity and less breakdowns of machinery and technology.

And with all planets now Direct, there is less need to reflect and ponder, or to make excuse for staying stuck.

till next week

Leo

My 2018 astrological forecasts will begin next week with a video forecast. Stay tuned.

Visit for more info or go see .

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center.