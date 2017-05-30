Why is the Number 1.618034 So Important?

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Imagine if there was a perfect number, a single number so flawless it formed the basis for all art and music; a number so important that it could be used across the disciplines of mathematics and physics, and a number so profoundly purposeful that the natural world and the universe would bend to its whims.

The Fibonacci Sequence is a string of numbers that begins with zero and one which can be extended infinitely by adding up any two consecutive numbers to find the next in the sequence. The Golden Ratio is a mathematical term used to describe the relationship of two figures, whereby the numbers seem to be in some form of complimentary ratio.

To link the Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio we must look at the ratio between two consecutive numbers in Fibonacci, and observe the pattern this ratio takes as you use ever higher numbers. The Golden Ratio has fascinated the world’s most knowledgeable people for millennia since its discovery, and we have seen its influence in some of the finest works mankind has ever produced. Is the Golden Ratio a universal law applied by nature? The evidence seems to suggest so, and the aforementioned Leonardo Da Vinci may have alluded to this in some of his most famous works.