Out with the Old, In with the New, and Astrology Forecast July 30-August 5

By Leo Knighton Tallarico

We are now pretty solidly into the Eclipse Season, even though we have not yet experienced the first eclipse yet. It will be on August 7, a Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Aquarius.

We entered Eclipse Season at the Leo New Moon on July 23. It is the first of two Leo New Moons, the 2nd one a powerful Total Solar Eclipse New Moon in Leo.

The sign Leo at its worst is big Ego, and dominating personality.

So last week not long after the Leo New Moon we are introduced to Anthony Scaramucci, the new Communications Director of the White House; and General John Kelly, the new White House Chief of Staff. These are dominating men for sure, with large egos.

This shows us Trump wants to get even more dominating and fascistic in his governance. They, especially Scaramucci, will be mini-me’s of Trump.

Also this last week to start up the Eclipse Season, North Korea tested a missile that is said to be able to reach New York and even Chicago. And Iran also tested a a long range missile this last week.

And in Israel/Palestine much violence has been erupting around Temple Mount and Al Aqsa Mosque praying compound for Muslim worship. This is an especially holy place for both Israel and the Arab world and very hotly disputed for who has ownership.

From a much more positive viewpoint this past week, pointing us to the Age of Aquarius: The UN has stated it wants to ban pesticides, which will negatively affect Monsanto; and Tesla is intending to mass produce battery operated cars at an affordable price. Also the attempt of pushing through an even worse health care plan was defeated in the Senate. I know the day is not far away when single payer health insurance will be what the USA has in place for universal health care.

As we often state, there is the old world which will now come at us in an often monstrous way in order to show us what we need to get rid of in our world; while the light of the new world comes pouring in to show us what is coming in from the Age of Aquarius.

Look at your own life that way too. Stay present to see old ways of being in your life that need to be released. And open up to embrace new ways that are more healthy for you, are aligned with your authenticity, and are connected to the new age we are moving into.

We are all going through this process to some extent, and now in Eclipse Season, there will be events and inner stirrings that will accelerate the process of transformation.

The events from the old world are and will continue to be events that can evoke great fear in us. We must stay connected to the bigger picture, to the Universe and to love and trust in our hearts. The focus cannot be on the fear or hatred.

Trump’s administration, from both a negative and positive standpoint, is weakening the standing of the USA in the world. The positive part of that is that the USA is moving toward being an equal member of the world community. President Obama was moving in that direction already.

Now this administration is taking us temporarily backwards into “America First” and dominance, not relationship with the rest of the world.

This is and will continue to cause countries like Iran and North Korea to want to flex their military muscles. This old attitude will also tend to move us toward a greater likelihood of war.

As we have said before, this month of August is a major turning point to show us what direction we are moving in with our military and economy.

And of course that military and economy are what make up the Military/Industrial Complex that dominates the USA and world. It is what will need to break down in order for the USA and world to transform into the Age of Aquarius.

This coming week, just before the Lunar Eclipse next week, brings us Venus moving into Cancer; Uranus changing directions to Retrograde;and Jupiter square Pluto.

Venus moves into Cancer this Monday July 31. It will stay in Cancer until August 26. While in Cancer, the planet of love and relationship seeks a nurturing kind of loving, one that is understanding, supportive, and soul connected. If your relationships lack this quality, it will be much more evident this month.

You may not be giving others this nurturance, but even more likely you are not receiving this nurturance.

On August 2/3 Uranus stops and then goes from Direct to Retrograde. When a planet changes directions its energy and purpose are in the spotlight of our lives.

Uranus acts contrary to the accepted and often conventional ways, it rules rebellion and revolution. Uranus also wants liberation from anything and anyone that “chains” it up.

Uranus takes us outside of any boxes of thinking we have been stuck in, helping us to think inventively about possibilities.

And of course Uranus is the “ruling” planet of Aquarius, so let it help you this week to get you out of ruts and old stuck ways. It can then help you to further your movement toward new ways, even if those new ways are not considered “normal” by society, family, or even yourself.

Surprising events in the world may also occur. And for this Uranus movement and for Eclipse Season in general, natural calamities are more likely, like Earthquakes, Hurricanes, etc.

Jupiter square Pluto on Friday August 4 is the most intense and powerful aspect this week. It is an appetizer to the Lunar Eclipse next Monday the 7th.

It is important this month to allow yourself to let go and take the ride. Try not to judge too much, make absolute pronouncements or decisions. Let it all play out and do your best to trust the process.

This advice will be especially pertinent with Mercury going Retrograde on August 12, in between the two eclipses.

Do your best not to fret or look down for long. No one event or thought or emotional eruption is the end of any story, so to speak. Let it all play out.

This is an important month for motivating us to commit ever more strongly to our own growth and evolution, to our contribution to our world in its journey into an Age of Aquarius.

There will be magic, synchronicity, and symbols from the Universe this month. There will be shows of love you did not expect. There will be times when you can clearly see there is a new world we are moving into.

The trick is to concentrate on those things, not focus on what will bring you more fear and worry. It is true the old world will be showing its worst face and attempting to keep the old paradigm alive.

So it is our role to show the new world’s best face and to make sure we connect with the new paradigm being born.

Please take a look at new video I made about the coming eclipses:

Till next week,

Leo

There is a video of my talk at the Enlightenment Expo in May that my friend Jonne Trees has recorded: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D52FYcHTM3U.

The subject is about navigating the planetary changes this year.

Please take a look at the video David Lonebear Sanipass and I created recently- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_W2WIRHQ5IQ

If you need any help with your relationship now, I have done couples’ counseling for many years. Do you need to identify and work out old patterns? Do you need to decide whether to stay or go? I use the astrological model to help in the counseling process. We can use Skype if outside New England. Write me at soulus@ if interested.

Please check out my forecast for 2017- https://youtu.be/sYw9g0OuqV4

And if you would like a personal reading/consultation, please contact me at soulus@ .

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.