Perspectives from the Sky: Bridge of Connection and Astrology Forecast November 27 – December 3

We come to the end of the 4th quarter lunar phase this week. That lunar cycle began at the New Moon in Scorpio on October 30. This passing lunar cycle included the deep realities that Scorpio represents; the mystery of Samhain; and the very intense election for President of the USA.

By Leo Knighton Tallarico

We finish that lunar cycle on November 29 as we experience a New Moon in Sagittarius at 7:18 AM EST that day.

Time to at least begin to let go of processing our deep hurts from what occurred this past lunar month.

Scorpio takes one to reality- deeper core reality. It brings out secrets and hidden agendas. It is sign of transformation, ruled by planet Pluto, god of the underworld. As such, it helps one to let go, release, and let die; while then assisting in having a sense of rebirth or renewal.

And Sagittarius is the perfect sign for rising in renewal.

This New Moon in Sagittarius on November 29 is meant to be a trigger to start again to have new beginnings.

Sagittarius is a sign of inspiration and taking the high road. It helps one to find answers or meaning. It is intuitive and free spirited by nature, and likes to take adventures.

This Sagittarius New Moon is squared by Neptune, so there may be more confusion than with the usual Sagittarius New Moon.

Neptune will also help with the process of surrending and letting go. This is a time to let go of set agendas and to trust the process, not focus on the bottom line or end result.

Taking the high road instead of expressing our more negative instincts is best now with Sagittarius.

If one makes intention for what is best for all concerned, even if one’s ego disagrees, then one is aligned with the higher realms of the Universe.

Sagittarius is also about feeling joy and upliftment, so do what brings you joy and inspiration now.

Holidays, if they are celebrated in true heart joy, connects with Sagittarius.

If instead holidays are about stress, rushing around, and having resentments; then it is not aligned with Sagittarius.

So make a concerted effort at this time of year to raise your vibration to a higher octave.

Spiritual practices will be rewarded at this time of year also.

So it is a good time after this New Moon in Sagitarius to get out of your funk and go back to seeing everything that is happening from a bigger picture of meaning, of everything happening for a reason.

Chiron in Pisces changes direction from retrograde to Direct on Thursday December 1.

Chiron represents a healing bridge from one extreme to another. So now you may be split between one part of you that is hurt, angry, and feeling depressed; and another part of you that is seeing everything from a higher perspective.

Chiron can help you find a bridge between these extremes. This bridge will serve you to find a healing inside, and may also help you to have empathy for those you could not previously understand.

This presidential election has revealed a big split in the United States between two very different cultures.

There has been no bridge for many in understanding the other culture. Arguably the last time there was such a huge split in America was when there was a Civil War between the North and South.

Now the split is between so called red and blue state cultures. It is possible there will be riots in the streets and armed conflict if we do not try our best to find middle ground and some semblance of unity as a nation.

Much of the world is going through a similar struggle as there is a greater emphasis now on Nationalism and keeping borders stronger against immigrants and migrants.

Trump’s wall is not much different from Brexit and Britain’s need to separate from the European Union while keeping out those who are migrating from other cultures.

Other European countries are going through similar struggles.

Can we not understand both sides of the issue? It is understandable that some want to go back to their original identity, keep their culture pure, and to keep the jobs.

But it is also quite understandable to want to have greater empathy for others who are different, to help those in trouble, and to want to have more diversity in one’s country.

At the same time as we are raising our spirits with this New Moon in Sagittarius, we are experiencing darker days on the way to the Winter Solstice on December 21.

The march to Winter Solstice is not just about the physical darkening of our world day by day. It is also about feeling deep soulful emotions, sadness, loss, grief, and maybe even despair at times.

That may be difficult to reconcile with the high vibrations and positivity of the New Moon in Sagittarius.

So yes it is time to find a bridge of unity between opposite extremes of yin and yang, light and dark, male and female, human and divine.

And some of your best tools can be meditation and spiritual practices, nature and of course love in your heart combined with truth in your mind.

Finding bridges is also important with the issue of Standing Rock.

We need to find a healing bridge of connection to the native tribes who are feeling abused again.

Now around Thanksgiving especially, native tribes are reminded that Europeans from the beginning denied them the land they lived on and the natural resources they needed.

And now with the building of the oil pipeline, they show little empathy for the plight and needs of the tribes. And environmentalists are also angy with the pipeline as they believe it will damage the environment.

This could all be worked out by building a bridge of dialogue and truly considering the needs of tribes and environmentalists, as they try to understand the needs of those in power.

Do not the natives who live on that land deserve a voice on how the land they live on and the water they need is used? Do not environmentalists deserve a voice on how decisions made now will affect future generations?

With the way Native Americans were treated when Europeans first came to their land, building that Chiron Bridge of empathy and understanding now can create a very deep healing between the tribes and those who have held and abused their power.

Till next week,

Leo

If you are interested in a reading/consultation please contact me at soulus@

You can gain more info on types of reading at http://www.spiritualrenaissance.com

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.

