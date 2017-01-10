Perspectives from the Sky: Creating Reality and Astrology Forecast January 8-14

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Leo Knighton Tallarico

Many people are feeling relieved as Mercury goes Direct on Sunday January 8 at 4:43 AM EST. January 8 is a transition day for Mercury as it has been retrograde, then it is stationary, then it goes direct.

Sunday or even -Saturday through Monday- could be a time when things may be somewhat confusing, and communication could be more difficult than usual.

For some, clarity and direction unfold rather quickly after Mercury has gone direct; but for others a week or so is needed before all the fog lifts.

During Mercury Retrograde this time- did you experience any rewind into times and people from your past? Did it happen just in dreams or thoughts, or did people from the past actually surface back into your life.

What is the significance of their appearing now in your life? Have they helped you to put into meaningful context experiences or relationships that are happening now?

You can now feel more confident making important decisions or communicating something important to others.

This week there is also a Full Moon in Cancer on Thursday January 12 at 6:34 AM EST.

And it could be a rather meaningful time as Venus conjuncts Neptune in Pisces that same day, Mercury moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn, and most importantly a Cardinal Grand Cross is formed with the Full Moon.

The Full Moon in Cancer means that the Sun is directly opposite the Moon from Capricorn. This happens at 22+ degrees of Cancer and Capricorn.

With Jupiter in Libra at 22+ degrees and Uranus in Aries at 20+ degrees, there is a Cardinal Grand Cross formed with the Full Moon in Capricorn/Cancer.

And Pluto gets involved too as it is 17+ degrees of Capricorn conjunct the Sun. So five planets, two of them (Uranus and Pluto) being powerful transformational planets, make a strong Cardinal Grand Cross.

So for the days surrounding this Full Moon, it should be eventful and intense.

We will be pulled in 4 different directions, and it may feel impossible to intellectually make sense of issues or balance them.

Cancer pulls us into feelings, family, nurturance, and personal life. Capricorn pulls us into having structure, discipline, boundaries. And it also pulls us into accomplishment and career.

Uranus in Aries gets us to wake up to our needs for freedom, breaking out of stuck places, and honoring our individual authentic self.

And Jupiter in Libra inspires us to find balance, grace and beauty, while being more sensitive to relationship and the needs of others.

And Pluto gives everything the possibility of transformation through very intense and passionate interchange and expression.

Venus conjunct Neptune in Pisces turns the light of romanticizing on, while it fosters our needs to find escape from difficult situations or feelings. It also will help us to surrender to the Universe and go with the flow.

And that is the best thing to do around this Full Moon as it is a complicated time period.

With Mercury only just getting back Direct, please question the previous truths and be discriminating of what is real and what is fake News.

With Mercury just moving back into Capricorn, there will be some help in finding bottom line reality.

Out in the world now, it is getting more and more difficult to determine what is true and what is not true.

People are spinning the truth to further their own agendas, while also with internet and social media there is a sometimes overwhelming amount of information and opinion that contradicts other information and opinion.

And now with the transition between an Obama Presidential administration and a new Trump Presidential administration; there will be a huge difference of opinion on what is best for the United States and the world and our own personal lives.

Already the Trump newly forming administration, which mainly represents red state culture, is trashing what President Obama has accomplished and stood for. Many programs like Obamacare are in danger of being eliminated.

And many people with blue state cultural leanings are afraid and demonizing what Trump might bring to our world and country.

And we the people are being thrust into one side or the other of the split between parties and cultures.

In my mind it is best to stay out of the hatred and fear, stay out of making this a war- even of words.

Find your center, trust the Universe and your connection to our own sovereign mind, soul and body.

Do not be swayed by “peer pressure” or what you “should be” doing,saying or believing in.

Find your own truth and THE truth and stand up for what YOU believe in.

Stay as healthy as you can, and do your best to not be pulled into personal mental and emotional hells.

Trust the Process, and do not get hooked into the fear of what could or should happen.

Believe in your self and the circular cycles of the Universe.

No human made system, structure, paradigm, or agendas are greater than the Truth and Love that is represented by the Universe.

Humans are not the greatest and most powerful entity in this Universe. It is true narcissism and megalomania to believe that.

We are grains of sand in the vastness of the Universe, and the only real danger is that some our current breed will be the dinosaurs of the future.

Donald Trump cannot control your life or destiny, only contribute to making it less comfortable and pleasing.

You, with your relationship to your own soul and the Universe, create your reality.

Will you join me in creating the Age of Aquarius?

Love,

Leo

Please check out my new forecast for 2017

And if you would like your own personal forecast for 2017, please contact me at [email protected]

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!