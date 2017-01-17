Perspectives from the Sky: Entering a New Chapter of Life and Astrology Forecast January 15-21

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Leo Knighton Tallarico

This week we come down from the strong Cardinal Grand Cross Full Moon in Cancer last Thursday January 12.

But only one “leg” of the Grand Cross has left the powerful configuration, that being the Full Moon in Cancer. The 3 legs that remain make a Cardinal T-square formation which has us pulled in 3 different directions instead of 4.

It is comprised of Jupiter in Libra, Pluto in Capricorn, and Uranus in Aries. It will continue to be effective until late April, when the”orb” or distance between the planets gets too wide to be pertinent.

This T-square, still a very important configuration, will affect everyone to some degree; but its greatest impression will be with people who have planets in the middle to late degrees of cardinal signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn.

This emphasis on cardinal signs, which are the signs at the beginnings of seasons, at the Solstices and Equinoxes, suggests we are moving into important times of New Beginnings.

Uranus in Aries suggests we are breaking out of an old way of being and empowering ourselves; Jupiter in Libra suggests a higher value of fairness and being relational; Pluto in Capricorn suggests we are transforming out of old soul-dead structures, and in the process of creating new ones.

Since those planetary placements form a T-square, what each placement represents is at odds with each other placement.

So it may be quite difficult to be free of old ways in a self empowering manner (Uranus in Aries), while at the same time able to be in meaningful relationship (Jupiter in Libra). Or it may be difficult to break down and release old security structures (Pluto in Capricorn) and still be fair minded and balanced (Jupiter in Libra).

We are being pulled in different directions and it is challenging to stay centered. It is best not to try too hard, and instead surrender to the process with trust in yourself and the Universe.

Also now all planets are going Direct until February 6, when Jupiter goes retrograde. All planets Direct is a somewhat rare occurrence, and it also suggests we are moving forward into new beginnings.

On a global scale the Inauguration of Donald Trump is happening on January 20, and on the next day there is a Million Woman March on Washington DC as well as on state capitols and cities around the country.

This new era shows us a huge division between different cultures and ways of life in the USA and also in the greater world.

I believe we are about to go through a big storm that will shake things up in a big way over the next few years.

This storm will clear the way for the Age of Aquarius. For humanity it will separate the “wheat from the chaff” in an evolutionary process.

And it will open portals for more light to shine through so we can have a world of Diversity within Unity, a world run by Love and Truth, and a knowing the Universe is a place inside each of us that has all the dots connected in greater meaning.

We were born to be alive at this important time in human evolution on Planet Earth. So find your role and place in it, and trust the Soul’s process.

Later this coming week there are planetary shifts that show us a turning point.

On Thursday January 19 the Sun moves into Aquarius, while the 4th quarter Moon in Scorpio squares it.

This signifies a movement into a greater darkening of the light of the Moon. The Sun is shining in Aquarius while the Moon is showing us more darkness in Scorpio.

On the same day Mars in Pisces will be met with difficulty from Saturn in Sagittarius. Mars in Pisces seeks unity in deeper consciousness, and that will be inhibited by Saturn showing us what is happening in reality.

These events on the 19th open the way for the Inauguration on the 20th and the Million Woman March on the 21st. These events represent the Sun square the Moon for sure, but also Mars square Saturn as unity is blocked by our current reality.

When this 4th Quarter phase of the lunar cycle is completed, we will experience a New Moon in Aquarius on January 27.

That New Moon in Aquarius will show us the first winds blowing in from the coming eclipses in February.

So we can consider Eclipse Season beginning on January 27, setting us up for the Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Leo on February 10 and the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Pisces on February 26.

Much will be shaken up during this coming Eclipse Season. Change and transformation will be pushing through the blocks and impediments in our consciousness and belief systems.

This force will crack open what is stuck, so we can change our lives according to our Soul’s intentions.

In the greater world, the new Trump administration will experience during Eclipse Season its first great challenges to what it intends to do.

And each of us will need to adjust to this New Chapter in our personal and global lives.

The Trump administration facing powerful backlash to its intentions is an integral part of this New Global Chapter of our lives.

And each of us will be challenged in this New Chapter to stay on our spiritual paths with our deeper values.

We cannot let the increasing darkness in world affairs sweep us into fear and hatred.

We must keep our trust in our deeper souls and the Universe, and our belief we are evolving into an Age of Aquarius.

Till next week,

Leo

