Perspectives from the Sky: Getting Ready and Astrology Forecast March 19-25

By Leo Knighton Tallarico

Energetically and astrologically, the true New Year begins this Monday the 20th at the Spring Equinox.

The Sun moves into Aries that day at 6:29 AM EDT. That is the first moment of Spring 2017, when dark and light, yin and yang, male and female are equal. But light, yang, and male energies are now on the rise.

Aries is the sign of new starts and new beginnings; taking action; and being straight forward, direct, and frank. Mars is the planet most associated with Aries, thus Aries can be confrontational, combative, and competitive.

It wants to be #1 and be the first to arrive, as is the sperm who wins the race to the egg to create a new being.

Spring is the perfect time for Aries as it is when buds come through the branches as new growth, and when nature wakes up from the dormancy of Winter.

So on Monday there is the feeling of renewal and beginnings.

All that has happened in the past year has potentially been reviewed and processed during Pisces time of year, which is passing.

That spark of spring this week, however, will be countered by the fact that Monday the 20th is also the beginning of the 4th quarter segment of the lunar cycle.

Renewal and motivation to move forward will not be fullfilled until the Moon catches up with the Sun in Aries at the next New Moon.

So at the time when the Sun moves into Aries for the first moment of spring, the Moon will be getting ready to enter Capriicorn to begin the 4th quarter of the lunar cycle.

The Moon will keep moving through the end of the lunar cycle till Monday the 27th, when the Moon catches up for a New Moon in Aries to erupt into our lives.

That is when the New Year fully begins.

So this week there will be mixed messages, as the first day of spring brings some renewal, but the last quarter Moon keeps us in the lunar cycle begun at the Pisces New Moon of February 26.

So don’t get up on your horse quite yet. Continue to reflect and process, heal and resolve.

With Venus still Retrograde, we can also keep some concentration on heart matters and relationships, while we wait for the strong new beginnings on March 27 at the Aries New Moon.

Our world has changed so much this past year, and many people have been processing those changes, most evidently the changing of the guard for the government of the USA.

Many people were shocked and then angry and depressed because of the results of the Presidential election, and the huge shifts brought on by the new regime.

But at the first of Spring this week, and much more so at the New Moon in Aries next week, it will be time to let go of the emotional attachment to those election results.

In fact, it will be time to do your best to let go of any attachments that keep you stuck in the past battling your internal demons.

It will be time to move forward even if all issues have not been healed or resolved.

And relationship issues are ones most likely to be unsettled at the first of Spring as Venus stays Retrograde until April 15.

A respected Native American friend of mine, who intently studies the mathematics and movements of our cosmos, shared with me recently that on April 15 at 2:43 PM EST there will be a significant turning point in our galaxy..

As that coincides with Venus going direct that day, he and I will be making a video on that day discussing the state of our world and Universe. I plan on sharing that video with all of you.

For now as we finish up the old solar year, continue to release that which is blocking your path toward fully being in this New Chapter of your life. These blocks may be inside of you, in the form of inner programming or beliefs and attitudes, and/or outside of you in the form of jobs, relationships, homes, etc.

We are almost ready to move forward for this New Year in the New Chapter of our lives.

Yet anything we stubbornly hold onto now will put baggage into our lives that can weigh us down or even be too heavy to move forward with.

So do your best to release or at least start the process of releasing that which has already died in your heart and soul.

And since Venus is Retrograde you know it is a good time to get deeply in touch with the relationship patterns in your life that are holding you back from moving more freely in this New Year in the New Chapter of your life.

Maybe it is an old pattern that goes back to an old hurt or trauma from a previous relationship, even as far back as your childhood or even past lives.

Can you work that out with the person who you now have the old pattern with? Do you need counseling?

Or is it soon time to end the relationship, as your “contract” is up and it is time to move on?

On another front, with the greater world in view, it is obvious that we have entered a time when our true values are, or need to be, brought to the surface of our consciousness.

What kind of a world do you want to live in? Are you being the kind of person who lives in a way that reflects those ideals?

What stops you from living as you believe?

Are you paralyzed by fear? Are you angry a lot of the time without knowing the true source of that anger? And if you know the source of that anger, have you found a way to express your feelings or let go of the anger?

Identifying with being a victim will hold you back from living your life alive, authentic and empowered.

You can be loving and sensitive and still be empowered. Do you know how? If not find out how. The Universe will assist you in that process.

We will need as many people as possible now to help create the kind of world we want for the Age of Aquarius.

Believe me there are plenty of people who want to keep it just as it is or even take us back to how it used to be.

And if you remain disempowered or asleep at the wheel of your life, you are complicit in holding us back and keeping us locked up in a world that is soul dead already.

Go where there is new life now, as we move toward the Spring Equinox and even more importantly toward the New Moon in Aries on March 27 and the major turning point of April 15.

Know that the Universe is behind you with wind at your back for moving forward soon.

In the meantime use these days now to process and release and say goodbye as difficult as that may be.

When you are aligned with your own inner light and the light of the Universe, what you decide to do will be ultimately good for all concerned, even if causes some pain in the beginning.

This is meant to be an especially important year, and we need to allow our true and authentic Self to be actualized.

Being who you “should” be is not a good excuse anymore. Being who you “should” be keeps the old ways alive and dulls your true Self.

We need all hands on board now.

Till next week

Leo

