Perspectives from the Sky: Here We Go and Astrology Forecast January

By Leo Knighton Tallarico

The early part of this week is mostly about processing what has been happening in our personal lives and in the greater world. Mercury is now firmly direct and back to its normal speed; and the Moon is in its 4th and last quarter phase of its cycle.

Where are we? What has been happening to us and our world? The early part of this week will allow us to reflect on all this.

In the greater world we can now stop and feel the reality of a Trump administration and what it means for our world and lives. The Women’s March right after Trump’s inaugration tells us more about the new reality we are all in now.

We had been experiencing a relatively graceful time period for the last 8 years, during President Obama’s presidential years.

There were many changes, like more recognition and honoring of the LGBT community; a big improvement economically from the housing and employment crashes right before he was elected; the nuclear deal with Iran; and Obamacare.

There was also great turmoil in the rise of Islamic State; the Arab Spring; Occupy Wall Street; Ferguson Missouri and other examples of police abuse of African Americans; the rise of Russia again; continued economic disparity between rich and all others; terror attacks in America and western civilization, etc.

But most of the time there was little drama or anger or judgmentalness from the top of the Obama Administration.

Some would say there was not enough action taken on important matters like Syria, but nevertheless there was a sense that things would not fall apart and that the “system” would stay intact and functioning.

But now it is time for bigger transformational change, for greater conflict, for a sense that the old world is truly falling apart and a new alternative world being built.

You can see this ripeness for great transformational change by looking more deeply at the Trump administration.

On the one hand he has chosen those who are quite obviously guardians of the Old World like military generals, billionaires, oil barons, ex Goldman-Sachs executives, etc.

On the other hand he does not fit the mold of traditional USA presidents at all; he shows obvious signs of impulsiveness which could cause events that really shake up our world; he does not comply with traditional rituals and courtesies that have kept the Old World with structure; he is committed to doing business HIS WAY to a fault; he makes relationship with those who have traditionally been considered enemies; he is looking to tear down programs like Obamacare and the Iran deal; and he is planning on moving the USA Israel center to Jerusalem which would cause great turmoil and conflict in the Middle East.

So you can see some of what is coming: a desire to keep the Old World stronger than ever before- while tearing it down at the same time.

His Gemini twin nature is quite capable of moving in these opposite directions at the same time, in a perverse way aligned with the transformational movement of the Universe.

And “we the people” of this land and western civilization in general are facing a huge transformational change in our world and in our personal lives in the years ahead of us.

We are letting go of that which represents our personal “Old World” while letting in the light of our personal “New World”.

Relationships, homes, careers, and especially belief sytems that are connected to the old world paradigm will be released.

The Universe and our deeper Souls will be unfolding to us our new lives, our new beliefs and atttitudes aligned with the New World we have entered.

And of course in the bigger picture we are being transformed to align with the Age of Aquarius and its paradigm for our evolution.

This New Chapter of our lives, lasting the next few years, will not be as graceful as the last 8 years have been.

The Election between Trump and Clinton showed us the immense split in our country. It showed nastiness and character assassination; narcissism that precludes the ability to empathize with others and other ways of being; and a fight or competition that is ruthless and without true consideration for the welfare of the community.

We are at the same time being awakened to beliefs and attitudes that will help each of us to evolve into a Truth and Love, Diversity within Unity world, where win/win is the result intended in all conflicts and competitions.

The self actualization into our authentic selves will be combined with our intentions to be in meaningful relationship with others; and to contribute to our human community while healing our Earth and making greater connection to the Universe.

These are powerful times now, and we must be ready.

This week we concentrate on reflecting and processing until Friday January 27 at 7:07 PM EST.

That is the time of the New Moon in Aquarius, which also is the time of the beginning of the Chinese New Year of the Rooster.

Early on the next day the 28th, action oriented Mars moves out of go-with-the-flow Pisces and enters forceful and active Aries.

So late this week we get the “go sign” and start the New Era. That New Moon in Aquarius will also begin the Eclipse Season, one that will show us a Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Leo on February 10; then a Solar Eclipse New Moon in Pisces on February 26.

So the go sign is strong and changes will happen fast especially in the world at large. President Trump will be making decisions that try to undo some of the accomplishments of the last 8 years and before.

People will begin to forcefully oppose these decisions and movements at the same time.

Transformational Change is breaking open.

On a personal level the Aquarius New Moon on the 27th, that opens the portals for the Eclipse Season, shows us Aquarian traits.

So we will be prompted to find and honor our distinctive and individualized self, even if we feel we are different or weird.

And at the same time we will have doors opened for finding our soul families. Birds of a Feather want to flock together now.

Finding your individual truth will help you to find your soul groups.

If you continue to be what others expect or want from you, or what you think you should be; then you will not know where you truly belong. But now you have the opportunity to begin to change that old way.

So get ready to begin the New Chapter adventure. It is Time.

Till next week,

Leo

Please check out my new forecast for 2017

And if you would like your own personal forecast for 2017, please contact me at [email protected]

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.

