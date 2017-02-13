Perspectives from the Sky: In the Middle of Eclipse Season and Astrology Forecast Februay 12-18

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Leo Knighton Tallarico

This week we are in between two eclipses. The Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Leo has passed, and the stronger Solar Eclipse New Moon in Pisces will not be here until February 26.

It will be stronger in part because Mars in Aries will be square Pluto just before it is conjunct Uranus in Aries on the 26th.

These Mars movements will trigger the powerful Cardinal T-Square of Jupiter in Libra, Pluto in Capricorn and Uranus in Aries. That will accelerate the changes, the revolution and evolution of our consciousness and lives.

This week, though intensity should remain strong as it is part of Eclipse Season, there will be a gradual “coming down” from the Lunar Eclipse Full Moon last week.

The issues that were brought up for you around the eclipse last week, will be ripe for processing and transforming.

Then at the Solar Eclipse New Moon on the 26th there will be a thrust forward with more action and even more intensity.

For now in your consciousness, do your best to not make absolute conclusions or rigid opinions.

Issues and ideas will unfold and be changeable now, and though one may want the security of having a set agenda, it is best to surrender to the greater energies during this Eclipse Season.

In the greater world, this Eclipse Season has brought on strong counteractions to the Trump administration’s agenda. For instance, the courts have denied him the ability to stop the flow of immigrants into the country.

You can know for sure that this presidential administration will continue to face enormous backlash against its policies and actions.

We can now see how easy it will be for traditional and long set USA policies and protocols to fall away and in some instances crash.

The election of Trump showed us that the process of transformation into an Age Of Aquarius will not be graceful.

The United States will have many breakdowns of old ways, both good and bad, while at the same time trying to recapture the principles and values that formed America in its beginnings.

Europe will also be trying to find its identity during the next few years, and the turn to nationalism there and in America is part of that process.

Remember in the bigger picture we are moving into an age of Equality and Diversity within Unity, so anything that develops that appears to be going in an opposite direction is temporary and just part of the process.

Attempts to go back to old ways of Super Powers and exclusiveness are on the way out. These attempts to go back to those old ways will be short lived and on a deeper level part of reintegrating what was good about the past that has been “thrown out with the bath water”.

Those original American principles of the Constitution and Bill of Rights have been eroding through the years, and they are needing to be found again for the rebirth part of its transformation into an Age of Aquarius.

On a personal level we are all being challenged to stay on our path, keeping and even firming up our own values.

This new administration is a part of the Universe’s challenge to us to not let fear and hatred take us off course.

If we are now afraid and feel hopeless or victimized and keeping our hatred alive; we are moving into the same mind frame as those we are hating and feeling powerless to.

We can now deepen our connections to Source and the Universe, strengthen our commitment to the world we envision, and be a part of a growing movement of revolution.

Just as our ancestors started a revolution from the grip of a King’s’ authority, so now can we do the same in our own way.

Keep your view of the bigger picture, strengthen your resolve for transformational change, and deepen your spiritual connection. Concentrate on those things and you will stay out of a personal inner hell.

This week as we move “down” from last week’s Lunar Eclipse Full Moon, we begin to get ready for the more powerful eclipse on February 26.

On Thursday February 16 the Moon goes into Scorpio for a few days, to begin a process of going deeper into your soul, your emotions and feelings, and your inner spiritual depths.

On Saturday February 18, while the Moon is still in Scorpio, the Sun will begin its annual journey through Pisces.

Scorpio and Pisces are both deep water signs, so you will be prompted to go inside yourself more.

Later that same day as the Moon moves into Sagittarius it will create the 4th quarter Moon, which begins the last quarter of the lunar cycle.

That 4th quarter beginning will open up the way to a need to finish things up in preparation for the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Pisces on February 26.

What parts of your current life need to change now?

Is it your attitudes and beliefs? Is it the patterns of your relationships? Is there a need to change your home or homelife? Do you feel good about fulfilling your sense of purpose?

Just like in the 60’s and 70’s, all parts of one’s life may be challenged to change.

Back then as now, if our relationships feel empty, without soul and spirit, they will need to change or be ended.

If we do not feel heart connection to our jobs or place where we live, we may need to make changes.

You will know when and if it is time to make the changes, as life and the Universe will bring you the events or inner stirrings that show you the way.

You will not need to contrive the changes or “push the river” t0 move forward before it is time.

Eclipse Seasons often bring the events or inner stirrings for change, but it usually does not mean change comes all at once.

If the events or inner promtings come to you it is best to pay heed, as it is better to initiate change than have it thrown at us. Yet sometimes it is “fated” to come to us when we least expect it.

The more connected we each are to our inner light the better, and that is strengthened with an inner anchor inside.

Till next week,

Leo

Please check out my new forecast for 2017

And if you would like your own personal forecast for 2017, please contact me at [email protected]

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.