Perspectives From The Sky: Moving Forward and Moving On and Astrology Forecast May 21-27

By Leo Knighton Tallarico

It is time this week for more movement; more social interaction; more talk and communication; more motivation to question people and question set ideas; desires to learn more; and ability to be more objective in one’s thinking.

This is because we turn this week to Gemini energetics as the Sun goes into Gemini on Saturday May 19, and the Moon catches up to the Sun in Gemini to form a New Moon in Gemini on Thursday May 25 at 3:44 PM EDT.

Gemini time also brings faster mind and with it potentially more frenetic energy; an abundance of information that needs to be processed; as well as sometimes scattered mind and interests.

The slo-mo of Taurus is ending, as we are also leaving our comfort zones later in the week.

Especially after the New Moon on the 25th, our minds will get more active, new ideas will open up for us, and generally we will want to get going with our lives.

New chapters opened during Aries time of year; were solidified or went dormant during Taurus time; and now we will open more doors to our new world.

Also on Thursday May 25 Venus in Aries will square Pluto in Capricorn. This aspect will help to show you the final results of the recent Venus Retrograde period, and also help you to clean out and release that which still keeps you hanging on.

In your relationships, what came out during Venus Retrograde? Did you become more aware of relationship patterns that stop you from healthy, intimate relating? Did you become convinced that any relationship must end? Did you come to realize the love you felt for someone and the value of that relationship to your life?

There may also have been body issues or issues of home or land that were being worked out during Venus Retrograde.

Hopefully, whatever has been blocking your way with relationship or security issues is being cleared up, so you can more authentically navigate your life.

If you truly want to embrace your greater destiny in this New Chapter of life, it is essential that you let go of that which has kept you protected from the Empowerment that comes from following your Soul’s inner wisdom.

Do you always end up procrastinating and saying you will let go and fly forward after your health is better, or after you feel more secure financially, or after your mom or dad dies, or whatever?

Timing is everything, and when you receive clear messages that it is time to make change, it is best to figure out a way to make it happen. Figure out a way to get by financially or figure out a way to live with your health issues while you are making these changes.

People do not often, while on their death bed, regret not having paid their bills or not having been more stable and practical.

They regret not following their dreams, or not fully actualizing themselves, or not living their lives with a sense of purpose and meaning.

Yes indeed we have a practical life to satisfy; but do your material concerns govern your life choices, or instead do your spiritual visions and deep seated dreams govern your life?

Do you follow spirit as your guide in life, and then use the material world, money, etc. to support your soul’s journey?

Or do you have your material needs in life drive you, while the spiritual or religious parts of life give support to those material needs?

Are you an eternal spirit and soul who uses a temporary material body and material world to manifest your soul’s intentions in accordance with the needs of the Universe and your human community?

Or are you a material body who wants to use spirit to energize and keep the body vital, so it can be successful in the material world. And then if you do not commit too many sins of the body, you will be rewarded by living in heaven after you die, or punished to live in hell.

Right now here on the Earth we are at a major crossroads.

Can we evolve into beings who will bring in the Age of Aquarius, and so let Love and Truth guide our way to transformation and healing the human family and our Earth home?

Or are we at the end of the line, clinging to keep an old paradigm alive, one that has no more real life, separates us from one another, and sees little meaning beyond our material concerns or religious commandments?

Look at the world out there. What do you see?

Get over the fallacious thinking that this world’s current problems are because of Donald Trump or because Hilary unfairly lost the election.

The truth is that our world has been moving to this point for a long time now.

And don’t stay long in thinking “what kind of God would produce this kind of world with its violence, poverty, inequities, etc?”

Forget about blame or fault. It is like blaming one person or another for a broken relationship or marriage.

The truth is usually that the life of the relationship died, and it is time to move on and start a new life.

When they do not move on beyond each other or instead try to reawaken their hearts and souls for one another, all ends badly. Or they stay trapped together. Their souls decay and they lose their more pure soul values.

And then comes the blame game. People blame and make enemy, and then everything gets uglier and uglier.

Our human community is ready for a new start and new paradigm, and needs to let go of the old one without blame or demonizing anyone or any group. It is simply time to move on.

We are in an important transition between ages, transforming consciousness from an old paradigm to a new one

And it is now our responsiblity to lead the way into this New Age.

And what can each of us do? We know no one can save the world now.

But each of us can work on our own consciousness and soul. We can release old and toxic programming of our minds and hearts.

Through healing, we can come to greater peace with our wounds and traumas.

We can find a path to more compassion for our selves and others.

We can dedicate our selves to being open to truth beyond what we have been conditioned to believe.

We can work at opening our hearts so love can find a way in.

We can use spiritual practices to better align with the Universe so we can follow the signs and symbols that show the way.

We can commit to finding and honoring our Authentic Soul Self, and living and expressing its truth.

We can believe and have faith that our human family is inherently “good” and will find its way now.

For now, let this week of Gemini energy lighten you up and get your mind going with new ideas and better communication.

The first few days of this week finds us in a dark moon phase, until the New Moon in Gemini on Thursday the 25th.

Let that event then flood your cells with new life and renewed hope.

Till next week,

Leo

There is a video of my recent talk at the Enlightenment Expo that my friend Jonne Trees has recorded: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D52FYcHTM3U.

The subject is about navigating the planetary changes this year.

Please take a look at the video David Lonebear Sanipass and I created recently- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_W2WIRHQ5IQ

