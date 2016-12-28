Perspectives from the Sky: Sacred Turning Point and Astrology Forecast December 25- December 31

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



As we move through a sacred Judeo/Christian time period, we are in the darkening last quarter of the lunar cycle- until Thursday December 29.

By Leo Knighton Tallarico

Last week we experienced the darkest time of the solar cycle- leading up to the Winter Solstice.

This will feel like a very sad and soulful time for many people.

2016 is coming to an end, and the Presidency of Barack Obama is soon to end also.

In many ways President Obama brought us closer to an Age of Aquarius. Though the Miltary/Industrial Complex still rules, his policies brought us “friendlier” relationships with Cuba, Iran, the Muslim world and Palestinians.

He also was the first President of color and he helped to move us towardgreater inclusiveness with the LGBT community by leading the way toward cultural acceptance of gay marriage and transgender people.

Now, if looking at life from a global outer world perspective, we will in many ways seem to be moving backwards in experiencing much of the old paradigm from a dying age.

The Trump administration and nationalistic movements in many western countries bring with it more separation and greater chances of world conflicts and war.

Though I strongly believe we are metaphorically taking 2 steps backward before taking many steps forward in a few years, it is understandable that many people are feeling greater fear and anger.

But even though the outer global world feels as if it is going backwards, those of us on a spiritual path will be challenged to grow and evolve.

How do we keep love in our hearts while the world is going crazy? How do we let go of hatred and fear when leaders in the outer world are bringing us policies that bring greater danger to our environment and Earth?

How can we keep our center when leaders in the new American administration are all very wealthy and militaristic?

How do we stop ourselves from being depressed when we witness greater misogyny and prejudice, while there is more world conflict and more separation between haves and have nots economically?

Christ, who is being celebrated by many now, gave us an example of having love, compassion, and faith in a world filled with hate, corruption, and injustice.

The beginning of the Pisces Age was begun around the birth of Christ with its fish symbols. This birth happened just a few years after the births of Buddha and Lao Tse, and a few years before Mohammed, all signature figures of the Age of Pisces.

Though the messages of these spiritual masters was largely diluted and corrupted by churches in their names during the Pisces Age, it is incumbent on each us to resurrect and deeply own in our consciousness the essence of what each of these people represented.

The many faceted and mysterious great Goddess is an important part of the Age of Aquarius, and as she energetically joins with the spiritual masters of the Age of Pisces, we have our spiritual foundation for the Age of Aquarius.

But they are not above us in hierarchy in an Age of Aquarius. They areus, integrated deeply in each of our hearts and souls.

And now that is our inner work: evolving spiritually in a toxic world, to be “in the world but not of the world”.

At the same time, we begin our outer work of planting seeds of change for the outer world. We will participate in protests, gatherings like the Million Woman March on the day after Inauguration Day for Donald Trump, and civil disobedience as was shown by Martin Luther King and Ghandhi.

We must each find our way to seeing the bigger picture and commiting to a New Age regardless of who is president or who is ruling the world. Who do you believe runs this Universe? Is it Caesar of the material world or the energies of Love and Truth?

This week we experience the darkening Moon until December 29 at the New Moon in Capricorn at 1:53 AM EST.

That same day brings us the liberating, awakening energies of Uranus as it changes directions from Retrograde to Direct. Uranus, arguably more than any other planet, signifies change.

So there will be a feeling surrounding the 29th of new beginnings and big change.

The New Moon in Capricorn shows us the beginning of a greater sense of responsibility, loyalty, groundedness, and needs to accomplish.

The Sun is always in Capricorn on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day when many people make their resolutions. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn which rules Time. Capricorn is also about plans, commitment, and discipline, which are a big part of resolutions.

Uranus changing directions often feels like radical change and revolution.

So this would then be a great time to make a commitment (Capricorn) to revolution and transformational change (Uranus).

I would also not be surprised by big world events around this time.

On New Years Eve, Mars will be conjunct Neptune.

Mars is action, force, and will. Neptune as God of the Ocean is deep soul and feelings. It is the inner spiritual world as ruling planet of Pisces.

It also rules alcohol and drugs. So be very careful how much you use those to bring in the New Year 2017.

Neptune is also letting go, going with the flow and surrender. So Mars’ force will be greatly diluted by Neptune. So it is best not to force issues or agendas, and instead to be flexible and trusting of energies and realities beyond our controls.

till next week when we will look at the year ahead.

I will put out a YouTube video soon after the first. I also intend to host an ongoing streaming radio show soon also. More on that later.

If you are interested in your personal year ahead, write to me at soulus@ for more info on astrological readings/consultations.

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!