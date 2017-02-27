Perspectives from the Sky: Surfing Deeper Soul Waters and Astrology Forecast February 26 – March 4

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Leo Knighton Tallarico

The Solar Eclipse this Sunday February 26 is at 9:58 AM EST. That Solar Eclipse New Moon in Pisces floods the usually guarded gate between unconscious and conscious.

This Eclipse is conjunct Neptune in Pisces. Neptune is the ruling planet of Pisces. So the Pisces issues go even deeper and potentially more emotionally unstable.

Deep knowledge and deep truths are wanting to be acknowledged and made aware to our conscious minds and souls.

Dreams will be a good way to gain such awareness, so now is a good time to keep a journal next to your bed to write down your dreams upon waking.

And meditation is another way to more gracefully bring the unconscious and conscious together.

On the same day as the Solar Eclipse is a Uranus/Mars conjunction in Aries, which will be almost exactly opposite Jupiter in Libra.

That configuration is more outer directed, and suggests breaking away from old stuck boxes in one’s mind or life. Relationships may be challenged to balance freedom or empowerment with staying in the relationship

That breakout from what keeps us chained gives us the opportunity for greater freedom and liberation. But at the cost of stability and comfort.

So the few days surrounding the 26th may be more chaotic than usual. The chaos for some will be more internal, hence the need for meditation and dream work.

For others there will be emotional upheaval of some sort, a releasing of previously controlled feelings. Relationships could be the trigger for such emotional expression.

Since this Solar Eclipse New Moon is in Pisces, it is good now to better understand Pisces.

Pisces expects soul perfection as Virgo expects perfection on the material plane.

Pisces wants everyone to get along, to be connected in oneness, to be compassionate, to care more about giving than receiving. Christ is an archetype of Pisces.

So you can see how Pisces is considered a dreamer. It is not comfortable with a world or people who are harsh, selfish, dominating or controlling.

Can you also see how that can turn Pisces into seeing themselves as victims?

And since Pisces aspires to an idealistic image of how a human can be, it tends to suppress its more instinctual behaviors.

Pisces, as a result of being a dreamer, may turn to drugs or alcohol as an escape from the “real world”. But a more aware Pisces will find a way to make their dreams come true and to combine reality with the dream.

And another healthy way for Pisces to be is to accept the world as it is, and to be satisfied with its own example of what the world could be idealistically- while at the same time not allowing itself to be victimized by that world.

So this Solar Eclipse is a good time to get in touch with one’s dreams of what it wants for itself and the world.

It is also a good time to deal with one’s ghosts or demons from the past, so one can move forward in one’s life with less baggage from that past.

Pisces at its best is sensitive and smooth, feeling its way through the greater flow of life.

The Mars/Uranus conjunction in Aries triggers action, not just internal movement.

The greater world may seem more chaotic than usual now, and breakdowns and breakthroughs may occur through events in the world.

Where people have been controlled and kept down, there is more desire now to break free.

“Conflict or Peace” may be a theme of this Mars/Uranus opposite Jupiter aspect. Keep a close watch on the world at large for indications of this. This aspect will be pertinent all week long.

And in your own life, watch how relationships may teeter between conflict and peaceful resolution.

And since more on the unconscious wants to be made aware at this Pisces Solar Eclipse, deeper insights are more likely to arise to one’s consciousness.

And then what does one do when confronted with more insightful truth? Does one act on it or not?

Another important aspect this week is Venus going Retrograde on Saturday March 4. This will tie into the previously mentioned relationship challenges.

Venus goes retrograde around every one and a half years to two years or so. Last time it was retrograde was in the summer of 2015.

It will stay retrograde this year from March 4- April 15.

Venus retrograde is a time when relationship issues come more into the light of consciousness. Old patterns of relationship behavior can then get to a point where they cannot be tolerated anymore.

So couples can get more into crisis mode during Venus Retrograde, and have a greater sense of urgency to heal and fix the dysfunctional patterns.

People from the past come back into one’s consciousness during the retrograde period through dreams or waking memories, and those memories can help one to understand current relationship patterns better.

Sometimes the people from one’s past actually come back in the flesh, not just in memories or dreams. So overall during Venus Retrograde there is reflecting on past relationships and applying those reflections to current situations and issues.

This is not only about “romantic” relationships, but can be about friendships or family members or people at work. There is a need during Venus Retrograde to improve and even transform ways of relating that have not been working.

Since Venus begins its retrograde journey while in Aries, there is a need to look at one’s self needs, one’s empowerment and independence in contrast to needs to be in touch with a partner’s needs and the needs of the relationship itself.

Interestingly, Venus retrograde does slip into Pisces later in its retrograde journey, so the need for unity and connection then gets the spotlight. And the balance between self interest and empowerment on the one hand with unity and connection on the other hand becomes really important to heal and work out effectively.

Keep in mind that Venus Retrograde is not usually a good time to make absolute relationship decisions like getting married or engaged or breaking up.

Let those ideas simmer until Venus goes back direct again in April. Then decisions or important events can be experienced.

So this week may have importance for relationships, of course romantic but yet any kind of relationship.

There is the eclipse on Sunday. There is Mars conjunct Uranus in Aries opposite relationship oriented Jupiter in Libra. And at the end of the week Venus goes retrograde.

Keep your center as well as you can and stay grounded.

Till next week,

Leo

Please check out my new forecast for 2017- https://youtu.be/sYw9g0OuqV4

And if you would like your own personal forecast for 2017, please contact me at soulus@ .

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.