Perspectives from the Sky: Twilight Zone and Astrology Forecast December 3-9

By Leo Knighton Tallarico

Sunday December 3 brings another turning point in our soul journey as Mercury goes Retrograde at 2:34 AM EST and there is a Full Moon in Gemini at 10:47 AM EST.

Saturday/Sunday may feel odd or otherworldly or confusing or magical, depending on the person.

Full Moons are energy shifts, and this one has the Sun in Sagittarius and Moon in Gemini, which gives us desires to figure things out and resolve issues or gain a better understanding.

But that understanding or resolution may be difficult to attain as Mercury is stationary while shifting directions from Direct to Retrograde.

Stationary Mercury can be the most confusing time with Mercury, as it is in transition between Direct and Retrograde.

As it begins to go retrograde , our perceptions are shifting from a more linear viewpoint to a more creative and imaginative one.

Communication can feel off and thinking can be challenged, especially if we are trying too hard to find an answer.

And with this Full Moon, the Gemini Moon is interested in detached perceiving of information, as well as gathering, processing, and delivering that information; while the Sagittarius Sun is more interested in finding meaning, understanding, resolution, answers, and perhaps opinion and judgment.

Conversations with this yearly Gemini Moon can be lively and fluid, with perhaps some differences of opinion and strong needs to be heard and understood.

Thinking can also be lively, with needs to think fast, and take in more and more information. That can be rather overwhelming for some, and can cause scattered thought and communications.

Wanting to do many different things around the same time, and juggle one’s attempts to do so, can be challenging.

It is best now to concentrate on being centered and aware, grounded and present.

And of course with Mercury (the ruling planet of thinking and communicating) in the process of going retrograde, there can be contradicting information, confusion on what is fact or fiction, and distortions or even outright lies.

Fake News is a reality in our lives now, and it can be difficult to ascertain what is true or not.

With Mercury going Retrograde, make sure you trust your intuition more, go deep to feel what truly resonates. Linear, logical ways of finding truth may be more difficult now.

We are getting more information now about Michael Flynn and his confessions to the government agencies. How much is Trump or Pence or Kushner involved in this Russia fiasco?

How much of a chance of impeachment is there now? Do not trust accepted facts or notions alone in this day and age and with the current planetary movements.

Trust a combination of thought (Gemini) and intuition (Sagittarius). But take everything in with a “grain of salt” because of the combination of full moon and Mercury changing directions.

And what is the real truth of the new tax plan passed in Congress? What does it mean for the average American? And what is the truth now about what North Korea is now capable in regards to being able to hit anywhere in the USA with nuclear weapons?

And how much of what is supposedly going on in the world is being manufactured by the Trump administration in order to distract us from what can potentially lead to impeachment?

Will they manufacture a war to do so? It has been done before with other administrations.

And of course with more potentially confusing planetary alignments now, what is conspiracy theory and what is instead the truth that is just too difficult to accept.

In your personal life too, do not too quickly accept what is being said to you. Make sure you check in with yourself to find if something resonates. But on the other hand do not let your self get paranoid or overly suspicious of anyone.

Mercury Retrograde can feel like being in a Twilight Zone sometimes, where everything feels kind of weird or different than before.

Remember that Mercury Retrograde will have us question what we have previously chosen or decided, and may get us to question whatever direction we have previously wanted to take.

Wait till Mercury goes back Direct on December 22 before making final decisions. And actually a week or 10 days after it goes back Direct is best before making big decisions or starting big projects.

As usual with Mercury Retrograde people from your past may come back into your life, in your dreams, in your waking thoughts, or in real life. They are back so you can get a different perspective on something in your current life.

With the Full Moon and Mercury Retrograde being felt together from December 2-6, you may feel motivated to let go of previously accepted ideas or plans. Let it play out, trust the process without needing an immediate bottom line answer or direction.

Chiron in Pisces changes from Retrograde to Direct on December 5. Chiron is a healing bridge between our human creature self and our higher self. It is the link between Earth and Heaven, so to speak. While in Pisces it is transforming how we deal with Pisces energies.

Pisces can be about our common needs to escape “normal” life, or instead is about spiritually letting go into other realms , channels, or frequencies.

Pisces is about being sensitive and vulnerable, which can lead us to being victimized, or can give us the kind of empathy or compassion that expresses a divine kind of love.

Chiron in Pisces brings the bridge between our human need of owning our vulnerabilities and needs to be loved, with our superhuman ability for otherworldly travels or saint-like compassion for others we do not fully understand.

Use this Chiron shift of directions to integrate your basic humanity with your God or Goddess presence. We are both, and Chiron wants to bring them together out of their separation.

On December 6, Mercury is conjunct Saturn in Sagittarius. You may tend to have strong opinions, and want to make strict definitions, and find bottom line answers. Decisions will want to be made right now. Authorities may clamp down on you.

Keep in mind that Mercury is Retrograde, and do not completely trust what would normally be accepted as fact or opinion.

On December 9, Mars goes into Scorpio until January 27, when it goes into Sagittarius during the next Eclipse Season.

Mars in Scorpio has a lot of power and can get into power struggles. The North Korea and Middle East issues can now intensify greatly and pick up more voices for war.

In your own life use this Mars in Scorpio placement to empower yourself. That does not mean have power over or dominating others. It means being able to stand in your strength and power and not let others dominate or control you.

Do not be so afraid of your power. Do you truly believe you will abuse that power as so many others do?

Till next week,

Leo

If you want transformational guidance through the lens of astrology readings, contact me at [email protected] .

If you want perspective and/or counseling with astrology as a guide for your relationship please write to me at [email protected] .

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.