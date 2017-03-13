Settling Into New Reality and Astrology Forecast March 12-18

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Leo Knighton Tallarico

This coming week should be much tamer, and less stressful and intense than it has been over the last several months.

For those of you affected by the current Venus Retrograde movement, however, relationships may still bring you some intensity and perhaps stress.

The week starts out this Sunday with a Full Moon in Virgo, which means that the Sun is in Pisces and is directly opposite the Full Moon in Virgo.

This Full Moon in Virgo is at 10:54 AM EDT. It is the first day of Daylight Savings Time for most of the USA.

This annual Full Moon in Virgo is usually pretty gentle and soft. I have no reason to believe it will be any different for most people this year.

Both Virgo and Pisces are signs that are meant to keep egos from getting too big. Pisces can be very selfless and surrendered, and Virgo is at its best when keeping things simple and humble.

So this Full Moon in Virgo will serve you best if you keep your ego in check and concentrate more on your job or being of service.

Now of course Venus in Aries has other aims. It is bold and proud and concentrates on being true to Self and empowered.

So you might feel both extremes in the few days surrounding this Full Moon. You will have a pull to stand tall and hold your ground, while also wanting to be humble and allowing of others.

Do not be afraid to assert yourself now and assert your needs. Just do your best to do that in a way that the other person will hear and take in.

Good communication is not just about self expression. It is also about listening and being aware of those you are communicating to.

There has been so much change and so much new to get used to in the world over the last several months.

The election of Donald Trump to be President represents a major turning point for our country and world.

Everything now is much more out in the open, and for better or worse people are speaking their minds now without as much filter or control.

This of course can be very dangerous as Pandora’s Box of previously suppressed emotions has broken open.

There is much more hatred shown lately and violence often feels more on the verge of erupting.

This is also happening in the greater world, as Iran and North Korea are rattling their sabers, in large part as a reaction to the new USA administration’s more militant posture.

South Korea had its President impeached this last week, and it is unpredictable how China and especially North Korea will react to that.

The USA intends to put up in South Korea a missile shield and both China and North Korea have threatened reprisals if that happens.

Since Trump was elected both North Korea and Iran have tested long range missiles, in defiance of International rules.

Before this coming summer is over much of this tension will come to a head. And also new economic realities will show themselves before this year is out.

August is the most intense month this year, and it could be extremely powerful as there are two elipses including a most important Total Solar Eclipse in Leo that will cross all the United States for the first time since 1918.

This turning point of Trump’s election is part of the planetary movements that require our human family to experience a deep transformation.

That transformation at its best will help us to heal and to reset our priorities and hence the paradigm we operate within.

Our Earth has been beaten up, our environment and oceans made so toxic, and our human family more and more self destructive.

Weapons of mass destruction, might makes right beliefs, and such a wide separation between sexes, religions, nations, cultures, families and races make a danger for us all.

We must be ready now to evolve into states of mind and consciousness that see us all as connected, all part of the same Earth family, living in a sacred world and a meaningful Universe.

The differences between us must be honored and respected, but must not separate us from the unity of heart and soul that is always there ready to be recognized and felt.

This is Diversity within Unity and is the light of consciousness wanting to stream into each of us as a foundation for the Age of Aquarius.

Also part of the Age of Aquarius is computers, technology, and internet. This will likely not go away, it will likely instead keep expanding.

If it does go away, it will be because it has not been integrated with our bodies, our Earth and our needs for intimate connection with one another.

If we continue to create electronic bubbles for ourselves that keep us separate from others and our deeper souls and bodies, then all will crumble and die.

It is not the technology that is bad, it is what we are doing or not doing that is damaging to our hearts, souls, and intimate relationships. Our Earth’s nature and creatures are also endangered by our disconnection.

True empathy is our potential savior now, As we are able to feel the reality of other beings, we make the deeper connections that transform our world into a new paradigm and age. Diversity within Unity becomes a healthy reality.

If we continue to live in US versus Them consciousness, we will end up destroying one another when “push comes to shove”, which is not that far away.

Though this should be a tamer week than usual, we still are dealing with Venus Retrograde issues, and end of Winter Pisces deeper reflections.

Mid week could get somewhat more emotionally intense as the Moon goes into Scorpio from Wednesday through most of Friday.

You may also experience some “stop signs” when the Sun squares Saturn on Friday.

And late Friday into Saturday will bring a strong tendency to tell it like it is in a frank and straight forward manner as Mercury conjuncts Venus Retrograde early Saturday the 18th

Then next week on the 20th, Winter officially ends at the Spring Equinox as the Sun moves into Aries.

We will talk more about that next week.

Leo

