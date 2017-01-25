Understanding January’s New Moon Energies

5 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



On January 27th at 7:08pm UTC there is a New Moon occurring in the sign of Aquarius. This means that on January 27th and into the following day planet Earth will be under the vibrations of new beginnings.

By Shannon Hugman

A New Moon brings change into our lives by giving us a chance to wipe our slates clean. We now get to choose what to write next.

What do we want to create? What do we want to experience?

Aquarius energy is asking us to take the path less travelled. To be funky, quirky and does not want us to conform to the expectations of others.

It’s a good week to let our freak flags fly.

When we allow ourselves to be real and honest about what lights us up; we give others the chance to find you. When we are transparent about what we love we can connect with others who love the same things.

Community is a rewarding place to look this month. We already see the masses joining together to speak up about what is best for the greater good.

The best thing we can do or the greater good is be real with ourselves.

Being authentic is a revolutionary act.

So get weird, be different and share ALL of you with the world.

***

Shannon Hugman is an astrologer, artist, emotional healer and more. Shannon is also excited to help individuals harness the wisdom of astrology through her online course, The Art of Astrology Online Academy. She is available for personal astrology chart readings which can be purchased through her website: www.shannonhugmanastrology.com

Follow Shannon on Social Media to receive regular astrology forecasts!

Facebook: Shannon Hugman

Instagram: @shannonhugman

Periscope: Shannon Hugman

Follow Shannon on Periscope for live broadcasted forecasts, download the app and search for shannonhugman.

Source: The Master Shift

