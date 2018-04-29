Wesak and Beltane — Astrology Forecast April 29 – May 5

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



by Leo Knighton Tallarico

Early this week there is a sacred yearly full moon, the Wesak Full Moon.

Every springtime it happens with the Moon in Scorpio and Sun directly opposite in Taurus. This year it is on April 29 at 8:58 PM EDT.

People celebrate this Wesak Full Moon as Buddha’s birthday. He was said to be born on the Wesak Full Moon.

And lore has it that on the same day in a different year Buddha found enlightenment. Then on that same day again in a different year Buddha faced his death.

So you can see why so many, especially Buddhists, treat the Wesak Full Moon as a holy day.

In planetary terms this Wesak Full Moon is always a Scorpio Full Moon, so with the Sun in Taurus directly opposite the Moon in Scorpio there is a tension between calm solidity (Taurus) and intense passion (Scorpio).

Taurus and Scorpio are both “fixed” signs. Taurus is fixed Earth (body) and Scorpio is fixed water (soul).

They both can be quite stubborn. Taurus tends to hold onto what it has possessed and Scorpio holds onto feelings, especially feelings that have resulted from having been hurt by someone.

Taurus avoids intense emotional expressions which Scorpio often shows; and Scorpio does not like the often passionless Taurus behavior.

But when in balance they are great compliments to one another: Taurus calms and grounds the intensity of Scorpio, and Scorpio brings some spiciness and passion to Taurus.

Since they are both fixed signs, there can sometimes be a tug of war between them, with neither giving up.

A couple days after the Wesak Full Moon, there is annual Beltane. It is on May 1st and it is the mid point between Spring Equinox and Summer Solstice.

At that midpoint, there are often feelings of optimism, as nature is turning away from Spring and toward Summer.

Beltane is considered a day of fertility, and people have traditionally moved around a maypole, signifying the dance between male and female energies.

So use this week, with Beltane and Wesak, to celebrate this beautiful time of year in the Northern Hemisphere, when nature is beginning to show its beauty.

Meditate, enjoy nature and body pleasures this week. This break is sorely needed for all of us, as there has been so much changing, shifting, and transforming.

The Scorpio Full Moon may be rather intense, especially following the Mars/Pluto conjunction late last week. But soon after the Full Moon, the emotional climate should begin to shift from primal intensity toward more upliftment, as The Moon will be in Sagittarius most of Beltane and continuing into the 2nd and 3rd of May.

Out in the greater world, North and South Korea are bringing the world more optimism as they make promises to have peace between them.

But North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will meet Trump in late May or June for a Summit to try to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.

We shall see if that meeting adds to the optimism or begins to drag us into war cries again.

The Middle East holds the most possibility for great conflict as Trump will open up a USA embassy in Jerusalem in mid May, and he will also likely put a stop to the Obama and world agreement with Iran. He will likely do that by putting sanctions back on Iran. That decision also happens in mid May. There are so many countries involved in Syria, it would not take much for it to ignite into something big

So now after the Portal was opened at the Aries New Moon on April 15, we watch all the important world events come pouring through that portal. There are many more to come.

And you know you have entered a whole New Chapter of your own life. As we get farther away from the New Moon Portal of April 15, you get more and more clear about what is manifesting in this New Chapter for you.

We have all been releasing what needs to be let go of, and as the process of letting go calms down now, we will see more clearly what is being formed as a result. Letting go, releasing and purging, opens up space to let the new in.

Many of us have felt we have been caught between worlds or chapters of our life- the old no longer exists, yet the new not formed or in some cases not even envisioned yet.

But the shift has happened, and from now on we will get more clear about what is coming, both personally and globally.

This process of moving forward will accelerate in June, July, August. In July/August there will be 3 eclipses in a row, and usually there are only 2 in a row.

Both Mercury and Mars will be retrograde during much of that Eclipse Season, adding to the complexity of that Season.

Remember that the old world and paradigm will suffer even more at the Fall of Rome again. It fell at the beginning of the Age of Pisces and falls again at the end of the Age of Pisces.

The reality of Empires and Superpowers is dying as the Pisces Age dies. The new paradigm of Diversity within Unity comes with the Age of Aquarius, as power is more equally distributed.

The old form of Capitalism will die too, as there is plenty of wealth to be spread all over the globe for all the people. Now there is too much disparity between the mega wealthy and suffering poor.

Is it OK to perpetuate an economic system that rewards those whose talent is to make money, and punishes those who cannot develop riches? Do you realize how many talented, creative, spiritual and idealistic people we are losing in this world because their highest priority needs to be making money.

Greed pays off in this system, as does domination and abuse of power.

We are in the process of transforming this system in America and all over the world.

New light, love and truth are trying to move through the cracks of the system’s concrete structure. Those cracks will open wider soon, especially so during the next Eclipse Season in July and August.

The Portal opened on April 15, and the energies creating the Age of Aquarius will continue to look for openings in all of us.

Transformation is our reality now, so do not be afraid of how the world is looking at times now.

Humans often think they rule the Universe and Earth. The Universe and Earth laugh. We will not destroy the Earth or the Heavens.

The cycles, planets, and seasons keep turning no matter what we do. But we sure can make our own lives to suffer, and we sure are capable of destroying ourselves.

Concentrate on your own evolution of consciousness and on spreading your light, truth and love to all you come in contact with. That is what saves the world.

Till next week,

Leo

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.