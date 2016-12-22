Winter Solstice, Mayan Calendar & The Shift in Consciousness: How They’re All Connected

33 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Luke Miller

There has been a real buildup to today in the last few months. So much has been going on numerologically and astrologically that I have missed a chunk of it on the conscious level. However, I have certainly been feeling it, and chances are if you are reading this, you have too.

Many of the conversations I have had lately have been about people being negatively affected by the energy, but many also seem to have been able to ride this wave and navigate through the often turbulent labyrinth that is the energetic field. The key to navigation is submission; once we submit to our intuition and internal guidance, we have the power to live out our true purpose and live in flow.

I am going to highlight why the last few months have been so turbulent (possibly the most turbulent of our generation) in a future article, but that could be a lengthy one and I want to start with today. Today is the Winter Solstice. According to my friend Jennifer Soldini from Evolve and Ascend:

The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, but the deeper significance relates to an integral aspect of our soul’s journey here on Earth. In esoteric spirituality, this period of time relates to Christ as a level of consciousness that all can attain through spiritual practice, by integrating higher self to lower self, and transmuting the denseness of the material world (and ego) with the light of the ethereal realm (the soul). The mythology of this journey has been represented by the story of birth, gnosis, trial and redemption throughout the ages – and our changing of the seasons is the time the natural world reflects these allegories, so we may apply these energies towards the myth of our story…our own voyage towards illumination.

That is part of what today represents, but there is a lot more to this date than just the Winter Solstice. Today is the 21/12/2016, or 12/21/2016 in the U.S. — whichever way you look at it, it is the same. Firstly, 21/12 is a mirror, which represents reflection, individually and collectively. The second pattern we have within this date is 2+1=3 then 2+1+1+2=6 then 2+0+1+6=9, meaning the pattern for today is 3-6-9.

3-6-9 is an insanely powerful number pattern. Randy Powell, a student of Marko Rodin, says that this is the secret key to free energy, something which we all know Tesla mastered.

This is explained in more detail for those who want to understand in the below video. But you can go even further by reading this article.

Before I elaborate on my spiritual understanding of all this, I just want to say that numbers have many meanings and just because you think a number has a specific meaning, does not mean that this is its only meaning. This is my interpretation, but you may have a different one.

So the 3 for today represents the trinity (some call it the holy trinity), “tri” meaning three and “nity” from the word “unity” meaning one. This is the mind, body, and soul unification, as well as the merging of the physical, spiritual, and material world. It is also the merging of parent, child, and god. I use god as the most well known metaphor, and it is open to your own individual interpretation. It is not to be taken literally, as in bearded man in the clouds.

6 represents god, again as a metaphor for creator, whatever that may be — it could be evolution or science if that is your specific belief, but if you believe it to be more mystical it is actually the same thing. This is something that exists within, and while there is no separation between us, it can be viewed standing alone without our presence. Think of animals, or previous creatures; they all had god within them, so while we are all connected, we are not on a precise genetic level. So 6 is to view god outside of all of its physical incarnations. To give it more of a scientific meaning, we are matter and god is energy.

9 represents everything, the all, or the infinite merged into one. It is everything in the universe combined — all dimensions, all levels of consciousness, and all beings (human, spirit, or other). It is also the end of an era, as after 9, we start again and get 10, which when added together goes back to 1.

What is interesting to note is that when we do the 3 times table, we get a specific pattern:

3

6

9

1+2=3

1+5=6

1+8=9

And this pattern continues to infinity: 3-6-9.

With the 6 times table we have:

6

1+2=3

1+8=9

2+4=6

3+0=3

3+6=9

When mapped out on a circular grid of 1 to 9 they both make a triangle shape, so both are trinities, just on a different level. So 3 is self connecting to god and 6 is god connecting to self.

The 9 times table makes 9 no matter what:

9

1+8=9

2+7=9

3+6=9

4+5=9

5+4=9

This represents the singular nature of the all or the infinite. Now this is where things may get controversial, but I am only sharing what I am receiving. I believe that God is dual, meaning that God and the Devil are actually the same thing, just at extreme ends of the spectrum, and that Lucifer is the combination of the two. This is just my understanding.

3-6-9 also represents ascension in it purest form. It is man/woman/boy/girl connecting to god and then to everything. It is the unification of all into 1.

Now to continue with today’s date, we have 3+6+9, which is 15, which is self (1) unifying with godly consciousness (5), plus 6, which is the reaffirming of the importance of god as the central point to this number code.

Furthermore, today is four years from the date of the end of the Mayan calendar. Four represents the natural world, and a date I believe to be a turning point is 11/11/2016, which represents 1+1+1+1=4 and 2+0+1+6=9, which is the end end of an era (9) in which we connect to the physical world. If you look at what is happening in the world right now, you can see that what we need as a species is the connection that we have been neglecting for hundreds of years.

So the 21/12/2016 or 12/21/2016 is a very powerful date. Think of it as a turning point in human consciousness, a day in which we can manifest our highest intentions. For today we speak in only positive truths.

Today marks the next phase of the loving revolution that is taking place! So happy 3vol6tio9 everyone.

Much love,

Luke

