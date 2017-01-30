Perspectives from the Sky: Rising Up and Astrology Forecast January 29 – February 4

27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Leo Knighton Tallarico

We just moved into a new lunar cycle as there was a New Moon in Aquarius on Friday January 27. It is a stronger New Moon than usual as Mars went into Aries relatively close to the same time.

That means there is a strong movement forward into new beginnings. If you have been putting off some decision or some task or some project or some adventure, etc.; now it is time to strongly consider moving forward with it.

This lunar cycle will be an important one, not only because Mars will be in action-oriented Aries the whole time; but also because there are two eclipses coming during the month ahead.

The first eclipse is a Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Leo on February 10. The second eclipse is a Solar Eclipse New Moon in Pisces on February 26.

Those eclipses and Mars in Aries promise lots of action, important world events, and a large shaking up of the status quo and business as usual.

There has been a changing of the guard from the Obama presidential administration to the Trump presidential team.

Those two administrations are very different, so the frequency and tone of government affairs has been vastly transformed. And of course that translates into changes in the human affairs of people in our country and world.

Trump’s presidency is part of a greater movement in the western world toward nationalism. Movement toward nationalism pushes countries toward firmer borders and toward a more restricted sense of what it means to be part of the country.

The last big wave of nationalism happened in the 1930’s. That was when Germany and Hitler came to power.

That nationalism believed in keeping Germany’s people pure with German arian blood.

So the horror and genocide perpetrated on the Jews was part of that quite distorted form of nationalism.

And as other countries also became more nationalistic they firmed up their borders and saw those not of the same tribe or nation as enemies. War often comes with waves of nationalism, and in the case of the 1930’s that meant World War II.

Germany was an extreme case of what nationalism can birth, as killing off a people within one’s borders is not the usual manifestation.

But you can see in the United States now a movement to eliminating Muslim influence and keeping out immigrants from Mexico by building a giant wall.

There is a movement toward elevating white caucasian influence in America and throughout much of western Europe.

Now of course there is a need to have a healthy dialogue around all this from different perspectives and opinions.

Keeping immigration legal and keeping terrorism out of a country has merit if done properly and compassionately and rationally.

Better defining of what makes a country true to its origins can be a valid consideration also.

But hatred and bigotry are never OK no matter what.

So as the Eclipse Season begins now at the Aquarius New Moon, and intensifies as we approach the actual eclipses starting on February 10; there will be a powerful emotional backlash to the recent executive orders of Donald Trump.

What we need is a rational respectful discussion of the important issues now facing our country and world, but with the sharp split between red and blue cultures in the USA, and the growing wave of hatred and demonization of those who are different; it is not likely to happen.

So keep in mind that Donald Trump is not ruining our country and world. That gives him way too much power that he does not possess.

He is just a part of a much larger wave of change in our country and world; and each one of us needs to stay awake and aware, needs to speak up for what we believe in, and have some faith that all is happening for a reason.

Donald Trump is not bigger than the Universe and is not more powerful than “Of the people, by the people and for the people”

The King of England lost to the revolution of the American colonies in the late 1700’s. Nixon could not stop the 60’s revolution and was impeached as the unjust war in Viet Nam ended. The killings of Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy did not stop the revolution either.

The people spoke loud and the world changed in alignment with the movement and values of the Universe.

And that is what can happen now too if we do not let our identification with being a victim take over.

We each need to honor our authentic self, and to trust that self, the Universe and our human soul family to come together and create the Age of Aquarius.

It may have been dawning in the ’60s and ’70s, but it is now getting ready for manifestation.

Yes there are some really rough times ahead, but those rough times will bring with them much magic, much love, much awakening, and much joy from connection with each other and the Earth and Universe.

So this week begins a new lunar cycle on the way to February’s eclipses. And Mars now in Aries will be joined by Venus in Aries this coming Friday the 3rd.

That means spiritual warriors, both male (Mars) and female (Venus), are ready to rise up and fight for what we believe in (Aries). This is no time to wring our hands and feel sorry for ourselves and our horrible fate with a Trump administration.

We are ready for the challenge.

On Thursday the 2nd of February is Imbolc, the sacred half way turning point between Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox. The groundhog is the modern representation of that time.

Imbolc was celebrated by our ancestors as an initiation time for humans. The fiery Goddess Brigid was honored that day and is symbolic of that day.

We can use her fiery Feminine spirit now to initiate us into this New Chapter in human life on Earth.

Till next week,

Leo

Please check out my new forecast for 2017

And if you would like your own personal forecast for 2017, please contact me at [email protected]

Leo Knighton Tallarico is a Professional Astrologer and Co-Director of Spiritual Renaissance Center. His astrology forecast can be heard on the Sound Ecology radio show on WMPG 90.9 the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30. To book a session with Leo and learn more, visit the Spiritual Renaissance Center.

Get all-natural, organic or gluten-free snacks delivered to your door every month!

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!