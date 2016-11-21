Perspectives from the Sky: Standing Up for Our Values and Astrology Forecast for November 20-26th

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Leo Knighton Tallarico

I have spoken with many individuals who have become very frightened since Donald Trump was elected President of the USA.

They are afraid that all the breakthroughs in rights for minorities and women that have opened up over the last several years will be closed up again.

They are afraid of bigotry and hatred spreading like wildfire through all our lives.

They are afraid that we will become a more fascistic nation, one run by a “strongman dictator” type person.

They are afraid that the values that keep this country’s soul alive are in danger of dying.

It is very understandable that people would be feeling this now because of what came out during the election process. In fairness, some of what came out is true and some of what came out was exaggerated and demonized, as was Donald Trump.

Nevertheless we can expect the tone of governing created during the Obama years to be drastically changed now. Grace, thoughtfulness, and fairness will almost certainly be in much shorter supply during the Trump years.

The pendulum is swinging back to a place it was in during the Bush years, Reagan years, and Nixon years.

But something is very different this time. On the surface it looks and feels worse than the other more conservative years, but in the bigger picture, for the long term it must be what is needed.

We are closer now to the Age of Aquarius, no matter how it feels and looks right now.

As we submitted last week, the Nixon years felt at first like the end of the revolution and the stoppage of our evolution of consciousness; but it turned out to be a huge stimulus for greater than ever transformational change.

And now the fire is coming back in people’s eyes, and as an example a “Million Woman March” is scheduled for Inauguration Day to counteract the exposure of denigration towards women uncovered during the Election Process.

But the Cosby revelations already gave us a heads up that the issue of women’s rights and empowerment was needing a spotlight for our collective human family.

To get an even bigger picture let’s look at the Uranus/Pluto square that has been activated 2011-2016.

That time period has shown us what still needs to be cleaned up, healed, and transformed.

During that time we have woken up to the need to again facing issues of: rights for African Americans and LGBT people; Russian and Chinese growing empowerment in the world; the rise of Islamic State and the fear of Islam; women’s rights; repairing the economy to work for all; nationalism vs. globalism; and a needed vision for our human family and Earth going forward.

And now at the end of this year 2016 we have truly entered an all new Chapter of Human Life on the road to the Age of Aquarius.

But these next 4-6 transitional years will be extremely intense and sometimes will look quite dark.

This new Trump regime is different than the other pendulum shifts to conservative.

That is because one of the firmly stated goals of the Trump/Bannon paradigm is to break down the old world of both Republican and Democrat parties, not just Democrats.

And as we have written many times, a breakdown of the old world is exactly what is needed for our transition into the Age of Aquarius.

And as we have stated it will look like a rather ugly process at times.

But we do need to clear our world of control by the Military/Industrial/Corporate complex.

And that breakdown will be initiated by Trumpian forces that are diammetrically opposed to what so many believe in.

So as a result, just like the “Million Woman March” in January, we all need to find our voice and empowerment, honor our deeper values, and speak up for what we believe in.

We the human family will be creating what this Age of Aquarius will be.

Right now nationalism, seen in the British Brexit leaving the Europen Union; Trump winning; Marine le Pen’s growing strength in Paris; the Netanyahu coalition in Israel; and Putin’s Russia are growing fast.

This means world conflict is just around the corner of our lives. Economic transformation is inevitable.

And Diversity in Unity, the rebirth of Love and Truth, spiritual renaissance, and the healing of our Earth is what we intend and must fight for.

Sitting on the sidelines and being a victim to what has happened with the Trump victory will not create the change we need.

Each one of us must work to be the change we want to see in our world, as Ghandi stated.

If we are pulled into fear and hatred and demonizing, we go against the values we believe in that will transform our world into the Age of Aquarius we desire.

This new chapter of our lives brings us a renewed sense of purpose and shows us why we were born at this time in the evolution of the world and human family.

This coming week November 20-26 we move into the 4th quarter Moon phase of the lunar cycle that began at the Scorpio New Moon on October 30.

The election happened during this lunar cycle. And now as we go through the last quarter Moon, we let the recent events settle in. We reflect on what has happened and prepare for the next new moon in Sagittarius on November 29.

Speaking of Sagittarius, the Sun moves out of Scorpio and into Sagittarius this Monday November 21.

We can begin to raise our vibration and get more clear about the meaning of events and meaning for our life.

We can more easily let in inspiration and joy if we are open in our hearts to that.

This will get even stronger at the New Moon in Sagittarius on November 29.

So for now as we move into the last quarter Moon phase and Sun in Sagittarius this week, we celebrate Thanksgiving here in the USA.

It is time to feel gratitude for what we cherish in our lives, to be with people who we love in our hearts.

Till next week,

Leo

