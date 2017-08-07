08.08.2017 — The Double Eclipse Gateway Is On Its Way & There Is A Global Synchronized Meditation

This August 2017 represents an opportunity for you to realize more of your unique essence that you have come with to impart into this realm.

By Arjun Walia

The month of August combines the Egyptian New Year (called the Lion’s Gate), the Lunar Full Moon Eclipse in Aquarius, the Solar Eclipse in Leo, and the 30 Year Anniversary of the Harmonic Convergence to create a global movement of personal empowerment and individual embodiment that echoes into the creation of the New Earth.

Now is the time to embody even more of your true essence through letting go of everything. As Mahatma Gandhi said, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” For the past century, consciousness as a collective has been on the rise. The awakening of our truest potential has gone from the masses emulating one sage per millennium to many walking avatars and the wake of all of those plunged into their own self-realization.

For thousands of years, monks, sages, and shamans have gone to sacred sites — mystic journeys to the tops of frozen alps, scorching desert mesas, the depths of damp caves, and into dense jungles — to connect to these waves of information. This space within these healers creates a clear connection within to become a physical expression of the divine, thus creating guidance for the collective. We need to take the meditation from the cave to the marketplace. It is with ease and grace that we are able to find harmony in silent meditation in untouched wilderness, but what about in the middle of a traffic jam or busy work day?

Each one of us is beginning the quest as a collective to learn how to integrate mindfulness into such a busy world. We keep seeking and peeling away the layers to find the clearest version of the divine in a modern world.

Below is a quick summary of the energies that lead into this Eclipse gateway and the context around them. We will start off with a focus on the self through the combined Leo energies, then plunge into how our unique essence contributes to the collective vision through the energy of Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius. We’ll then complete it with a more concrete embodiment of our discoveries through the final surge of the Particle Convergence and Solar Eclipse in Leo. I will now expand into each specific event and its contribution to your soul structure and the collective consciousness.

The Rise of Self Realization Through Leo Energy

The frequencies at this time serve as a dynamic mirror for the unveiling and redefinition of the ego. What is the ego? The ego is anything you associate yourself to be. The true self is within all things; it is the entirety of the universe. Leo rules the ego, the self, the masks we wear that are personalities and fragmented pieces of the one ultimate creator. These Leo energies are about unloading any limiting associations to give way to your endless nature, the true self.

May 2017 was marked by the Nodes changing signs — the North Node moved into Leo and the South Node to Aquarius. We will all experience a strong shift toward expressing our creative gifts and talents so we can reach our fullest human potential.

The message of this Nodal shift is to stop searching aimlessly for the right cause, for the right movement, or for the right community to fill the emptiness inside (South Node in Aquarius), and focus on our own creative genius (North Node in Leo).

This is also supported by the New Moon in Leo that just passed, on July 23rd, as well as the Lion’s Gate.

Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius – August 7, 2017

On August 7, the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius rises in the heavens. The Aquarian is the water bearer, meaning that it gives all of life source to the collective, pouring out the gifts of the universe to all the people through new ways of being. It is the symbol of the collective unconscious in harmony with the Full Moon energy.

The Eclipse will bring a different expression of the Full Moon. The Full Moon energy is usually an outward focused event, meaning it promotes our desire to be out and socialize. In this instance, the focus will be on how we integrate and contribute to that collective force; how our unique essence contributes to the progression of humanity.

The Eclipse energy is the time the indigenous speak of being able to go into the veil of death and rebirth — the place where you had your soul signature at the time of birth. This is a gateway opportunity to go into an open and receptive state, to strip yourself of any identity to find your truest soul’s expression. This energy will allow you to take an objective view of relationships, career choice, and life circumstances. It is the grand overview, the time when you can zoom out to see the big picture.

Think of it as a reset button on your life and give yourself grace and ease if feelings of dissolution or confusion set in. You may be experiencing a complete dissolution of everything you know yourself to be, or may be embodying a new archetype of personality with your family and friends that you have never been associated with before. This is a time for reevaluation and soul karmic clearing. This is the universe’s way of having you redefine the way you see yourself and interact with the world around you, as you.

The Lion’s Gate – August 8, 2017

The Lion’s Gate is based around the Egyptian New Year, when Sirius — the brightest star in the night sky — first becomes visible after a 70-day absence. This is also when Orion becomes aligned with the three pyramids of Giza, all aligning in the constellation of Leo, the sign of personal empowerment. It is said that a “gateway” of opportunity occurs at this time, to rebirth yourself and step into a higher state of being — the harvest of fruits from the inner working of the soul.

The Blue Star Sirius will rise with the Eclipsed Full Moon in Aquarius and, just like the Aquarians, the energy from this blue star holds the renewal of future frequencies that will be downloaded onto our planet and consciousness. The Sirians are energetic beings that hold the memories of lands like Lemuria and Atlantis, which brought forth technologies like free energy from magnetics, and Tensor and Telsa energy generators. Sirius will rise with Orion’s Belt to align with the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx to activate the Lion’s Gate.

This will also be the 30 Year Anniversary of the Harmonic Convergence. This year’s alignment will be called the Particle Convergence.

The Harmonic Convergence is the name given to one of the world’s first globally synchronized meditation events, which occurred on August 16–17, 1987. This event also closely coincided with an exceptional alignment of planets in the Solar System.

An important part of the Harmonic Convergence observances was the idea of congregating at “power centers,” or places of particularly strong spiritual energy, such as Mount Shasta, Mount Fuji, and Mount Yamnuska. The belief was that if 144,000 people assembled at these power centers and meditated for peace, they could facilitate the arrival of the new era.

The planetary alignments will create a grounding of similar energies at the power points or vortexes around the planet, creating a unique opportunity for going to altered states of consciousness to receive this information. This year, the Particle Convergence is about merging the individuated soul consciousness with a collective social memory complex, stripping away the layers that make each one of us associate with an individual experience, separate physical body, and existence, and being able to expand into the fact that we are one.

New Moon Solar Eclipse in Leo – August 21, 2017

The New Moon is a time to look internally to the subconscious undercurrents of your life. It’s a time when the void of possibility opens. The culminations of energies leading up to this will leave a perfect openness to dissolve any preconceived notions of who you are at this point to create the life you truly want. This is a potent time to combine emptying yourself with the intention of the emptiness, leaving space for the new life to breathe back into your life.

It is a reset of the solar energies as the sun falls away from sight with the eclipse. Just as the Sun is the center of our universe, providing energy to all of the beings on the planet, we too mirror this property with an inner Sun, located at our Solar Plexus. This is our energy center, which progresses us through our authentic power and magnetism.

Have you ever noticed your breath follows your emotions or current energetic state? This is your energy generator fluxing from the thought waves you are producing. It is important to locate this center at this time, and see whether you are holding tension in this place. Are you honouring yourself? Are you following your life’s truest calling? Are you walking the path that ignites your heart?

Start with creating an intentional connection to this center through meditation during this download to reawaken your energy center and life’s purpose. Once you awaken the rise and fall, the stoking of your inner fire, the rest will come naturally.

Join Together in The Lion’s Gate Global Synchronized Meditation

Enter an accelerated timeline to empower yourself and the planet through The Lion’s Gate Synchronized Global Meditation. This year is very rare, combining powerful planetary alignments: the Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius, the Lion’s Gate or Egyptian New Year, and the 30 Year Anniversary of the Harmonic Convergence. The combination of these alignments will create a surge of energy into vortex points and the grid of our planet.

Imagine a world where each one of us knew we had the impact necessary to create world change. If you feel like you don’t fit in in this world, it is because you are here to help create a new one.

August introduces an expansive fluctuation in Earth’s energy that will create an opportunity to harmonize our brainwaves with the frequencies of higher consciousness. The age of the external guru is dissolving; you are the guru, you are the sages of this new age. Those who have heard the clarion call to help create heaven on Earth are being ushered into the era of shepherding consciousness.

The Lion’s Gate is a portal to finally embody your unique essence; a call to action of the greatness within you. Become the change you wish to see in this world. When the lightworkers of this Earth unite together, there is nothing we cannot transform.

Walk in the light of your truest life purpose with unwavering knowing! Become a physical crystallization of the divine light within; become one who radiates this knowing into every person they meet, creating a disruptive-yet-harmonizing tsunami of world change. Dedicate your consciousness to shifting this planet into its elevated timeline!

The Lion’s Gate Global Synchronized Meditation

Imagine a world where each one of us knew we had the impact necessary to create world change. If you feel like you don’t fit in in this world, it is because you are here to help create a new one. August 8th introduces an expansive fluctuation in Earth’s energy which will create an opportunity to harmonize our brainwaves with the frequencies of higher consciousness. The age of the external guru is dissolving; you are the guru, you are the sages of this new age. Those who have heard the clarion call to help create heaven on Earth are being ushered into the era of shepherding consciousness. The Lion’s Gate is a gateway to finally embody your unique essence; a call to action of the greatness within you. Become the change you wish to see in this world. When the lightworkers of this Earth unite together, there is nothing we cannot transform.

This article (The Double Eclipse Gateway Is On Its Way & There Is A Global Synchronized Meditation) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.