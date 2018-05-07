10 Minute Morning Meditation for Gratitude and Positivity to Start your Day

124 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A daily practice of gratitude can help shift the way you look at the world around you in a more positive way. It can give you the sense that you are enough and what you have is enough. This meditation is a great way to start your day or to use at another time of the day to uplift your mood. For the best results, practice gratitude daily through meditation, journaling, or expressing your feelings to those you are grateful for.

Headphones recommended for optimal

Do not listen while driving.

Meditation written and read by Sara Raymond

Photo Credit: Joshua Earle Unsplash.com