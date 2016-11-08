This 11-11 Gateway – An Initiation Beyond What Can Be Seen And Felt

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Gillian MacBeth-Louthan

This 11:11 doorway is a plateau of safety, as the whirlwind of political storms finally make landfall. The weather has been our very animated mirror reflection as we battle the elements within self. The climatic energies rewrite themselves in accordance with the weather pattern of quantum entanglement.

Who we once were no longer exists. We exist literally in-between the formed and unformed. Our connection to all things is finally here, but seems to be much denser and wider that we once thought. We feel and feel and feel, from the sand under our toes to the warm breeze in our hearts.

Everything beats to one very powerful pulse, the one heart of the Creator. We have asked for eons to become One. One planet, one heart, one Light, One people. Can we the people of Earth shoulder the responsibility of total Oneness? Is our heart big enough to complete what is still frayed in our world and minds?

We all seek to know the unknown, the secrets of the universe. And yet most do not even know their own heart. Burst free from the shackles of limitation and take wing on the sun-strengthen winds of knowledge. Your eternal heart, the heart of the most-high divine Creator will lead you in the direction of perfect flow. Anoint with this knowledge for a new level of life that has been sequestered bursts forth from your atoms. Surging with galactic memory of truths that have laid dormant within your soul, sleeping until the arrival of a holiness that surpasses any religion.

This 11:11 in all of its glory is an Initiation beyond what can be seen and felt. It demands 100% of our attention as it makes its way through our veins and life. Within it lives bio-chemical encodings that house dormant DNA that awakens as the clock strikes 11:11. All gates of 11:11 depart at the same time sequence since linear time is neither here nor there.

This 11:11 teaches us every problem comes as a heavenly opportunity to learn. It shows us how to see beyond what is everyday and boring. It tests our faith and our belief system. It forces us to listen to that small still quiet voice within. It reminds us we are all vast beings who have come to earth to help with the healing and awakening process starting with ourselves. It asks you to locate the light within and then just shine.

Source: In5D

