11 Grounding Techniques For Empaths To Avoid Apathy And Depression

By Gostica

Empaths, let’s all agree on one thing – I really think that it is a challenge for Empaths to stay grounded as they’re constantly being bombarded with a real mix of negative, external emotions. Even if they stay home and don’t venture out of their personal sanctuaries, their empathic antennas are picking up so much of the pain from the outside world.

Because of this, Empaths can easily become consumed with depression, listlessness and apathy and lose sight of what our roles here are to do. All of the following techniques have been tried and tested by yours truly and I can attest to the benefits of them, although I have to say on the darker days, especially when there is a lot of solar activity, even these techniques don’t always clear the emotional debris.

Grounding Techniques For Empaths to Avoid Apathy and Depression:

1. Change your thoughts

Yes, you should change your thoughts. Many of us help create our life situations with the thoughts we keep, especially dark, repetitive ones. From the second a negative thought pops into our head we only have a matter of moments before its settles in and changes our mindset from positive to negative, once this happens, one bad thought after another keeps rolling in.

The best way to avoid it is not to indulge in them in the first place. When a dark thought pounces, change it, immediately, to a good one. Sounds simple, it’s not. It’s difficult, but we do have a choice about what we think (and feel). We can allow our thoughts to rule us or we can rule our thoughts… Change your thoughts change your life!

2. Exercise and Play

In the western world many of us turn to exercise for the benefits of weight loss and a toned body. However, exercise offers so much more: it can release pent-up emotions, remove impurities through sweat, enhances and uplifts moods, energizes and allows us to have fun. Instead of referring to it as workout-time, we should call it playtime.

When it comes to playtime do what you love. Some of you maybe stuck in a boring exercise routine that you do out of necessity rather than play. If this is the case, find something you love. What did you love to do as a child? Being out on your bike? Skipping? Hula-Hooping? Bouncing up and down on a trampoline? Horse-riding? All excellent forms of play (exercise). If you detested running and were no good at it, chances are it will probably be the same now. If you loved gymnastics then yoga will definitely be a great one for you to try.

If you don’t like rules, routines or set times then go freestyle. Make the rules yourself. Get the music music cranked up and dance like nobody’s watching (which it’s probably best if no one is whilst throwing your shapes out). Dance, stretch and jump your cares away and get a sweat on. All you need is 10 minutes a day, but I guarantee if you’re doing something you love those 10 minutes will easily turn into 20, 30 or 40… Who needs a gym or a class?

3. Meditation

This is a must if you have a busy head with endless mind-chatter and fearful thoughts. It will help you deal with stressful situations and give you clearer insight. There are many forms of meditation out there; it’s just a case of finding what suits you. If you’ve never attempted it here’s one to try:

Sit in a comfortable position with your back straight, close your eyes and, breathing through your nose, focus on your breath. Inhale for 3 seconds and exhale for 3 seconds. On the inhale feel your tummy expand and on the exhale feel it deflate (Note: when you first try this it is common to get dizzy or feel anxious). You will find, at first, your mind turns into a monkey and starts jumping all over the place, from one thought to the next, but just keep coming back to your breath. Start with a few minutes and build it up to whatever suits you.

4. Creativity

In a world of rules and routine, we seldom get time to be creative but this is one of the easiest ways to revel in the feel-good-factor. When we create, from our passions or interests, it has an uplifting effect on our psyche and because we’re engaging in something we love it keeps our minds away from dark thoughts and feelings.

Many will say that they’re not creative because they don’t see themselves as artistic. But you don’t have to be a master crafter or award-winning composer to indulge in creative outlets. Simply making a dance routine, writing a story or poem, arranging flowers or devising a menu, are forms of creativity. We all have a way to be creative, it maybe that you’ve just not discovered yours yet.

5. Chakra Balancing

The 3 best ways to self-balance our chakras is through: meditation, yoga or using crystals:

Yoga: The Five Tibetan rites is one form of yoga specifically designed to balance the chakras as well as short (10 to 20 mins max), kick-ass workout for body and mind.

Meditation: through doing either a guided, chakra meditation or just focusing positively on each one in turn will help keep them balanced. You can get guided meditation CD’s at Amazon.com.

Crystals: The healing power of crystals has long been known in many cultures, from Atlantis to ancient Egypt. Many ancients had crystal chambers that would be used to heal many an ailment. Check: How To Heal Your Chakras With Crystals

6.) Laughter

As grown-ups we spend too much time being solemn and serious, and too little time having fun (especially in the current times). Do you remember the last time you had a proper belly laugh?

‘You don’t stop playing because you grow old; you grow old because you stop playing!’1

We hear children laugh all the time. They don’t know how to take life seriously, it’s all about play and fun. We should all strive to stay childlike. To see the world in wonder and above all have fun and laugh. Anything that makes us laugh will make our spirits soar. It really is a therapy.

7. Nature

Being outdoors in nature will have a healing and uplifting effect on all. If you work in a city with no access to parkland make sure you get out at weekends away from cars and air pollution.

8. Essential Oils

As with crystals the healing power of essential oils has been known through the ages. It is through the olfactory senses that much benefit is derived from the oils. The best all round essential oil is Lavender because, unlike all other oils, it can be used without a carrier-oil and applied directly to the skin or put straight into your bath water (other oils can irritate the skin if used neat). Amongst its many benefits, it is an antidepressant antiseptic, antifungal, it can even be used as a sleep aid.

9. Love

The most important self-healing tool we have is love… it makes the world go round. Doing what you love will uplift you more than anything else. The Beatles were onto something when they sang, ‘All you need is love!’Unfortunately, we are humans, having a human experience, in a human body and love is one of the last emotions we tend to bathe ourselves in.

10. Truth

Truth is an all encompassing liberator and once you become an advocate your eyes will be opened to another world.

11. Water

The body is made up of 75% water (some body tissue even contains 95%), so it will come as no surprise that this is way up there on the self-healing scale. Many of us are unaware of just how dehydrated we are. An insufficient supply of water creates problems with the functioning of our body, affects our well-being, appearance and accelerates the aging process.The heavier we are the more water we need. If you type, ‘the healing powers of water,’ into any search engine you will get hundreds of pages worth of information on the subject, but by far the best I have so far come across is the site of Dr F. Batmanghelidj M.D. who is a pioneer in the discoveries of the healing power of water.

Water washes more than just dirt away; it has the power to cleanse our energetic body and clear negative energies. If you’re skeptical, try this when you come home from a hard day at work: Instead of reaching for the wine, jump straight in the shower and see what a lifting effect it has on you. Combine it with the healing power of salt and you’re onto a winner.

Source: How to Exit the Matrix

