James Gilliland Interviews Míċeál Ledwith – Served for seventeen years under Pope John Paul II

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Míċeál Ledwith, served for seventeen years under Pope John Paul II as a member of the International Theological Commission, “a small group of theologians of international standing charged with advising the Holy See on theological matters.”

He has appeared in the hit movie What the Bleep Do We Know, and its sequel Down the Rabbit Hole, as well as in Contact has Begun and Orbs: the Veil is Lifting. He is co-author of “The Orb Project” now translated into eleven languages. His latest book “Saving Jesus” published just before this interview details the truth of Christ Consciousness.

Excerpt from book: “Jesus promised that those who truly put his teachings into practice would do all the wonders he did and greater. Why then, even after 2,000 years, has there never yet been any significant sign of these wonders happening in any of the more than 20,000 Christian Churches and Congregations that are proud to bear his name today? ”