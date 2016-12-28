15 Protection Tips That Keep Out Negative Energy

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Laurie Barraco

Learning how to protect yourself from negative influences is extremely important for those who are sensitive to their environments, those who work with psychic energy as well as those who are exposed to negative environments on a regular basis. Over the years I have used these 15 protection tips and I know from my personal experience that they work!

We are influenced by the world around us, the positive as well as the negative influences. We also know that the positive influences feel good and we thrive being around people who are happy and who are at peace, but what happens when we are around unhappy people and toxic situations?

Symptoms of Being Subjected To a Negative Environment

Immune system is compromised

You have no energy, you are drained

Feeling other people’s unhealthy emotions such as; depression, fear, and or anxiety

Psychic headaches

Clumsiness

Doom and gloom outlook

It is possible to take on negative attachments

You fall short of your goals

Begin attracting more and more negative and needy people

Insomnia

We can protect ourselves while interacting with others in a much healthier way which benefits us as well as those we interact with.

15 Protection Tips That Work

Burn, Baby, Burn That Sage,Palo Santo and or Incense – Burning sage, incense or palo santo clears yourself and your space. (For those who are sensitive to smoke, you may use a sage or palo santo in the mist form) I recommended burning or misting as is needed. Sea Salt Water Cleanse – Place a bowl with a pinch of sea salt and a little bit of lemon essential oil in the center of your home and or in the toxic environment. The sea salt and water will absorb the unwanted energy. I recommend changing the water as is needed and pouring the water outside instead of down the drain. Ball of Colored Light – Putting yourself in a protective ball of white, pink or blue light will keep out the bad energy. Cord Cuttings – Frequent cord cuttings will help you keep those unhealthy emotional cords at bay. You can always schedule a session with a trusted practitioner or visualize the cords being cut and sealed with love Truck Tire Deflection – Put yourself in the middle of a truck tire. Visualize the tire moving upwards behind your back, over your head and completing a circle under your feet and continuing around you pushing away toxic energy. This one I learned from my teacher – Sandy Anastasi Prayers and Mantras – The use of prayers or mantras helps create a healthy energy field. Drawing the 2nd Reiki Symbol – Draw the 2nd Reiki Symbol in the corners of your home or space. Protection with Vibration – Drumming, rattling or ringing bells will clear a person, place or thing instantly. Crown Cleanse – Circle the crown 3xs with Nag Champa or Dragon’s Blood incense. This cleanses the crown, the third eye and throat beautifully. Eliminate Drama! – Say NO to drama and energy vampires. There are some people that drain the life force out of us. Keeping healthy boundaries is and can be a life saver. Aura Cleanse – Schedule a session with someone who is proficient in doing aura clearings. Wear Crystal Jewelry – Wear protective/deflective crystal jewelry such as: black tourmaline, jet, hematite, tiger’s eye and black obsidian. Positive, Happy People Are Priceless – Surround yourself with happy, positive and joyful people. Avoid Crowds If Possible – If you feel you are in a vulnerable state, stay away from crowds. Knowledge is Power – Become more aware as to why you may repeatedly place yourself in toxic environments.

If you haven’t tried any of these methods and are interested in giving a few a try, do observe how your mind, body and spirit respond after trying these techniques. Some methods may work better for you than others. By being aware of what works, you will be able to avoid experiencing the unhealthy symptoms due to being exposed to a negative environment.

Blessings and Light,

Laurie

Laurie Barraco is a professional intuitive counselor, medium, author, recording artist, teacher and the owner of The Mystical Moon, a healing center in Fort Myers, Florida. Laurie offers readings, courses and healing products through The Mystical Moon Online Store. You can connect with her at The Mystical Moon Facebook Page.

Source: Conscious Life News

