3 Life Lessons of the Heart Chakra for More Love & Compassion

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Vicki Howie

Our heart chakra is in the center of our energy field, so it serves to balance our well-being and our life. These days, it’s becoming clearer that it’s not the brain that leads our life, but the heart, and that the strongest electro-magnetic field in our entire body resides in our heart (for more on this, check out HeartMath.org).

It shouldn’t be surprising that the most essential lessons for us to learn reside in our heart chakra: lessons about compassion, healing and love.

Before we get into all that though, you should know that this video and article are part of a 7-Chakra Series of 3 Life Lessons in Each Chakra. If you missed the lower chakra lessons, you can check them out here:

7 Ways To Fulfill The Need of Your Root Chakra (& Stop Living from Fear)

7 Ways to Fulfill The Need of Your Sacral Chakra (& Spice Up Your Life)

7 Ways to Fulfill the Need of Your Solar Plexus Chakra (& Shine)

3 Life Lessons of the Heart Chakra

1. Love and Compassion Heal

Everyone loves love. But beyond that, we all NEED love. It’s long been known that baby’s thrive when touched and cuddled, and they can literally die when they aren’t. We all know how good it feels when a friend has enough compassion to just listen and be there for us.

Your hands are a literal extension of your heart chakra energy. They are a conduit of the healing energy of your heart. So be aware of how your loving, aware touch can heal those around you, and give (and receive) more hugs.

2. Forgiveness Frees You

Many people erroneously believe that forgiving someone is a show of weakness. I’m here to say that the opposite is true: forgiving someone (including yourself) is a sign of great strength. It means you are strong enough to realize that you have made many mistakes yourself (and will make more). Usually when we can’t forgive others, it’s because we’re judging them, because we can’t accept (the potentiality of) that same quality within ourselves.

Or we’re afraid that if we forgive them, we will be acting weak, and will be taken advantage of again.

First of all, forgiving does not mean you need to set yourself up in the same situation in which you got hurt. It doesn’t even mean you have to have an ongoing relationship with the person you’ve forgiven. It just means that you choose to let their mistake go. You choose to put it down. Because your life is lighter if you choose not to carry their error around inside you.

That takes some badass bravery.

Besides, we can never know what is like to be another person. We think we can, but we can’t. Forgiveness is freeing because it reminds us to have endless compassion for others and ourselves. We are all human and doing our best. If we can’t forgive another, it’s likely we are being overly tough on ourselves too. And harsh judgment — of the self or others — feels icky in your body. It’s definitely not the road to happiness.

Acceptance is.

Forgiveness is also freeing because it puts us in the driver’s sear of our life. It’s a conscious choice to not be a victim (and allow someone else’s behavior to rule our world). Every single one of us gets to choose our reaction to our experience in every moment. This means you have final control over whether you live in “heaven” or “hell.

Whenever someone asks me indignantly, “After what he did, why should I forgive him?”

The answer is simple; because it’s good for you.

You don’t forgive someone for them, even though it may make them feel better. You forgive someone for you, because every time you don’t, you close down your heart a bit, and give away a piece of your personal power, and these things only lead to you being sick and unhappy.

Allow yourself to be more humble and think “there but for the grace of God go I” and you will forgive more easily and be lighter and more joyous.

3. What You Appreciate Appreciates

Have you ever given a gift to someone who went positively gaga over it? Didn’t that feel great? And didn’t it make you want to give that person MORE?

Appreciation is a positively infectious energy that draws more good to itself.

If you don’t believe me, try this 30-day challenge: be super grateful and appreciative in just ONE area of your life (money, sex, career, etc) over the next 30 days and see what happens.

You’ll see, that area will expand!

The heart chakra is your body’s most powerful center. Use compassion, forgiveness and gratitude to boost the energy of your fourth chakra, and you’ll feel your life grow more awesome every day.

Love and blessings,

Vicki

Vicki Howie is the Creator of Chakra Boosters Healing Tattoos™ (find out what inspired her to create them here). She’s also the Creator ofChakra Love, the Chakra Life Cycle System® and she’s the Co-Editor of Conscious Life News. You can visit her website chakraboosters.com, facebook page and youtube channel for lots of free chakra info and gifts. If you enjoy her innovative chakra work, you can pre-order her new book “The Key to Your Chakras” here on amazon.com. Love and blessings!

This article (3 Life Lessons of the Heart Chakra for More Love & Compassion) was originally published on Conscious Life News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.