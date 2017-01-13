3 Things You Must Do to Avoid the Popular Trap of Lower Consciousness

35 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dylan Charles

Such heavy times we live in, and so paradoxical, for while we have enormous material prosperity, light-speed digital connection, and fingertip access to nearly the entire history of human knowledge, we are strategically divided and frightened, force fed by a propagandized media and entertainment complex, and under the influence of a cultural sickness that values death above life.

In a reality such as this, planet earth is too oft viewed as an arena of conflict rather than a sea of possibility, and in this age, the gravity of lower consciousness is mighty heavy.

An upward shift in consciousness is the only way for the human race to survive this dilemma.

But the shift is not something that happens once, then is complete forever. It is more akin to sailing the high seas in a one-man sloop, where constant attention must be given to the tautness of its sails, or else the vessel sets aimlessly adrift.

Whichever direction the human race chooses to go is always the direct result of the level of consciousness in which individuals and the collective move from. If we make decisions and take action when fear, anxiety, scarcity, stress, and anger are at the helm, then we are certainly doomed. Should we, however, approach our burgeoning problems with care, creativity and respect for life, then any righteous outcome is possible. And likely.

The catch is, though, while we can direct the power of intention to elevate the spirit and experience first hand the rewards of higher consciousness, the downward pressures of society tend to draw us into disremembrance, leading to unwitting abdication of our personal power, and hence spiritual depletion. In this way we are too easily swept along with the prevailing winds of popular hysteria, mindlessly indulging in lower frequency mindsets.

Consciousness is eternally dynamic. Often a mere passing glance at the right idea is enough to rekindle the desire to see the manifestation of the higher self. For this, consider the following requisites for avoiding today’s traps of lower consciousness.

1.) Breakaway From the Popular Narrative and Create Your Own

So much energy is lost in the pursuit of the popular narrative of reality. They call it current events because the ever-evolving story is intended to carry you, your thoughts, and your focus away, toward some frivolous destination. The juicy stream of drama and detail that surfaces in media is formulated to commandeer your attention and direct it onto the destructive and consumptive qualities of the human experience. Attention is a most valuable commodity today, too valuable to give away, in fact.

Abandon the mainline script, jump ship, and direct your focus onto the story you are creating about your own life. Turn off, tune out and reject that which does not serve you well, and in this way you may retain ownership of your conscious self, avoiding the pitfalls of the reptilian and hive minds.

2.) Disengage in Confusion and Conflict for the Pursuit of Clarity

So much of public discourse today is a mindless exercise in chaos, and argumentation has supplanted thoughtfulness and respectful conversation. Confusion is the order of the day.

When the waters of the mind are agitated and disturbed by meritless conflict it is impossible to maintain a course toward the higher self. Clarity is a prize, and any activities, or non-activities, which serve to narrow your focus onto the truly important aspects of life, like self-development, are essential to spiritual growth and happiness. If it does not directly affect you, let others fight about it if they choose, while you practice laughter.

3.) Cultivate Meaning and Mythology in Your Life

What gives purpose to your daily actions? What is your ruling myth? Are you following the archetype of the hero, the caregiver, the rebel? What stirs your heart and kindles your passion? Do you even know?

So much of the noise in our culture confuses our daily purpose, distracting us from our personal path, and unless we stay aware of and continually assimilate our experiences and attitudes, always striving to maintain a genuine reason for our actions, we we sink along with the mundane into frustration and apathy. A day lost is like a year lost, you can’t retrieve them again. Life is much more rich, and happiness comes much more naturally when accept the challenge of creating purpose for ourselves.

Without myth and meaning in life, we a free-floating in the void, and anything flashy that comes along will automagically fill the empty space, for better or for worse.

Final Thoughts

Such divisive, brutal, and uncertain times demand that we take ownership of our own hearts and minds. When we do this, we naturally experience the joys of higher consciousness, and then, only then, are we able to be effective in the greater struggle to achieve balance and equity in our ailing world. To be a change-maker, you must first and foremost make positive and lasting changes in yourself.

Dylan Charles is a student and teacher of Shaolin Kung Fu, Tai Chi and Qi Gong, a practitioner of Yoga and Taoist arts, and an activist and idealist passionately engaged in the struggle for a more sustainable and just world for future generations. He is the editor of WakingTimes.com, the proprietor of OffgridOutpost.com, a grateful father and a man who seeks to enlighten others with the power of inspiring information and action. He may be contacted at [email protected].

Source: Waking Times

