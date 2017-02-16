The 7 Chakras – A Beginners Guide To Your Energy System

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Maya Mendoza

What on Earth is a Chakra?

In many spiritual and healing disciplines, and in the world of complementary medicine the words Chakra pops up quite a bit. That’s fine if you know it they mean; not so great, and I must say pretty confusing, if you don’t. Here’s our simple summary of the 7 Chakras that covers what a Chakra is, and what the Chakra System is all about?

The 7 Chakras are the energy centers in our body in which energy flows through.

The word ‘chakra’ is derived from the sanskrit word meaning ‘wheel’. Literally translated from the Hindi it means ‘Wheel of spinning Energy’. A chakra is like a whirling, vortex like, powerhouse of energy. Within our bodies you have seven of these major energy centres and many more minor ones.

You can think of chakras as invisible, rechargeable batteries.

They are charged and recharged through contact with the stream of cosmic energyin the atmosphere in much the same way that your home is connected to a central power source within a city – the only difference is that this cosmic energy source is free.

Imagine this, a vertical power current rather like a fluorescent tube that runs up and down the spine, from the top of the head to the base of the spine. Think of this as your main source of energy. The seven major chakras are in the center of the body and are aligned with this vertical “power line. ”

Chakras connect your spiritual bodies to your physical one.

They regulate the flow of energy throughout the electrical network (meridians) that runs through the physical body. The body’s electrical system resembles the wiring in a house. It allows electrical current to be sent to every part, and is ready for use when needed.

Sometimes chakras become blocked because of stress, emotional or physical problems. If the body’s ‘energy system’ can not flow freely it is likely that problems will occur. The consequence of irregular energy flow may result in physical illness and discomfort or a sense of being mentally and emotionally out of balance.

This image shows where the main chakras in are located in your body. You can read a brief, yet full explanation for each chakra below.

Chakra 7 – The Crown

Its color is violet and is located at the top of your head. It is associate with the cerebral cortex, central nervous system and the pituitary gland It is concerned with information, understanding, acceptance and bliss. It is said to be your own place of connection to God, the Chakra of Divine purpose and personal destiny. Blockage can manifest as psychological problems

Chakra 6 – The Third Eye (or Brow Chakra)

Its color is Indigo (a combination of red and blue). It is located at the center of your forehead at eye level or slightly above. This Chakra is used to question the spiritual nature of our life. It is the Chakra of question, perception and knowing. It is concerned with inner vision, intuition and wisdom. Your dreams for this life and recollections of other lifetimes are held in this Chakra. Blockage may manifest as problems like lack of foresight, mental rigidity, ‘selective’ memory and depression.

Chakra 5. The Throat

Its color is blue or turquoise and is located within the throat. It is the Chakra of communication, creativity, self-expression and judgement. It is associated with your Neck, shoulders, arms, hands, thyroid and parathyroid glands. It is concerned with the senses of inner and outer hearing, the synthesizing of ideas, healing, transformation and purification. Blockage can show up as creative blocks, dishonesty or general problems in communicating ones needs to others.

Chakra 4 – The Heart

Its color is green and it is located within your heart. It is the center of love, compassion, harmony and peace. The Asians say that this is the house of the soul. This Chakra is Associate with your lungs, heart, arms hands and thymus gland. We fall in love through our heart Chakra, then that feeling of unconditional love moves to the emotional center commonly known as the solar plexus. After that it moves into the sexual center or Base Chakra where strong feelings of attraction can be released. When these energies move into the Base Chakra we may have the desire to marry and settle down. Blockage can show itself as immune system , lung and heart problems, or manifest as inhumanity, lack of compassion or unprincipled behavior.

Chakra 3 – The Solar Plexus

Its color is yellow and is located a few inches above the navel in the solar plexusarea. This chakra is concerned with your digestive system, muscles, pancreas and adrenals. It is the seat of your emotional life. Feelings of personal power, laughter, joy and anger are associated with this center. Your sensitivity, ambition and ability to achieve are stored here. Blockage may manifest as anger, frustration, lack of direction or a sense of victimization.

Chakra 2 – The Sacral (or Navel Chakra)

Its color is orange and it is located between the base of your spine and your navel. It is associated with your lower abdomen, kidneys, bladder, circulatory system and your reproductive organs and glands. It is concerned with emotion. This chakra represents desire, pleasure, sexuality, procreation and creativity. Blockage may manifests as emotional problems, compulsive or obsessive behavior and sexual guilt.

Chakra 1 – The Base (or Root Chakra)

Its color is red and it is located at the perineum, base of your spine. It is the Chakra closest to the earth. Its function is concerned with earthly grounding and physical survival. This Chakra is associated with your legs, feet, bones, large intestine and adrenal glands. It controls your fight or flight response. Blockage may manifest as paranoia, fear, procrastination and defensiveness.

Maya Mendoza is a published author of 3 personal development books. She has run an NLP / EFT Practice for 29 years helping clients transform problems into personal power. Maya is also a accomplished copywriter and well known Digital Marketing & Social Social Media Strategist – Specializing in Google+ for business. She was named “best marketing consultant” in Glasgow, UK in 2013. Maya works with Authors, Coaches and Small Business owners helping them sky-rocket thier income by achieving “expert authority” status within their niche. If you want help in building your expert profile on-line then take a look at www.MayaMendoza.com to learn more about how Maya’s expertise can showcase yours across the web.

This article (The 7 Chakras – A Beginners Guide To Your Energy System) was originally published on Body, Mind, Soul & Spirit and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.