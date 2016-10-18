7 Symptoms of Low-Frequency Vibration and How to Fix Them

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Are you feeling less yourself? Do you feel sick or fatigued most of the time? You may have a low-frequency vibration.

There’s more to the human body than meets the eye. Not only are we capable of all sorts of miraculous deeds and intellectual ponderings, are can also vibrate to the tune of all existence – yes the ONE. Of course, most people are familiar with this – the frequency of the human body – and some are also familiar with the one of all existence as well. Some of us can even tell when our frequencies are off.

For those who aren’t familiar,

Frequency is a number of occurrences of current flow per second.

The optimal human frequency should be high. So with this being said, when frequencies are in a lower range, something is wrong. There are certain things that indicate our frequencies are too low, and we aren’t living to the fullest.

Feeling off lately? Check these indicators to discover the range of your own frequency.

1. Sickness

Let’s start with the most common symptom of a low-frequency vibration – sickness. I’m not talking about the common cold, which only causes small interruptions in the frequency, I’m talking about chronic illnesses. It goes back to “thinking=being”. If you are spiritual at all, you will understand that what you think turns into what you speak and then this affects physical aspects of your life. This includes your energy. If you are stricken with illness and cannot find your way to healing, you may have an energy blockage.

2. Accidents

Low-frequency vibration can affect the balance, thus causing an increase in accidents. The human body must naturally flow with the energies of the universe, but with frequency disruption, you are pushing against your natural current. Pay attention to how clumsy you have been lately. The universe may be trying to tell you something.

3. Injuries

With accidents sometimes come injuries. It’s basically a cause and effect process deriving from the imbalance with the universe and the earth’s natural frequencies.

4. Dandruff

Yes, you read it right. Severe dandruff can occur when you have a low-frequency vibration or low energy. The crown chakra governs love and energy from the universe, but when it becomes blocked, dandruff will start to appear. Unfortunately, you have lost communication with your greater self.

5. Insomnia

Sleep alters our vibrators to the same resonance of the oneness of the universe. When we do not get sleep, we cannot connect to that one being. Anxiety can be the culprit in this instance. Many times mental illness of all sorts can disrupt sleep patterns making high frequencies almost impossible to attain.

6. Poverty and debt

Not to say that being “broke” is a sign of a low-frequency vibration in all cases, but not feeling financially secure can be a symptom of energies being amiss. If you are financially secure, on the other hand, you most always have human frequencies more attuned to the universe.

7. Dysfunctional relationships

Healthy relationships indicate high vibrations, while unhealthy relationships, yep, you guessed it, prove that low frequencies are present. It doesn’t mean that having one or two bad relationships will sever your connection with the universe, but if the majority of your family, coworkers and friends are hard to deal with, then vibrations will be affected. Numerous bad relationships are easy indicators of a low-frequency vibration.

Back in tune

And there you have it! These symptoms help you identify when frequencies are not what they should be. But it’s okay, most people experience low frequencies from time to time, and there are things you can do to get them back to where they are supposed to be. Here are a few suggestions:

Laughter is present in happy people. Happy people have higher frequencies and less sickness.

Detoxing and eating healthier is another way to elevate frequencies

Exercise reconnects our vibrations with those of the universe.

Using acupressure and other healing methods to balance the chakra is always a frequency lifter.

The use of tuning forks also does the trick!

Are you feeling less yourself? Do you feel sick or fatigued most of the time? Pay attention to your habits and health to understand the level of your body’s frequencies. You may just have some adjusting to do. Remember, it’s not that hard to stay connected to the world around you and it’s vibrations. All it takes is a lifestyle change, for a better, happier you!

Source: Learning Mind

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!