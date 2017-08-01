8 Tips for Better Vibes in Your Home & Workplace

By Andrea Schulman

Positive vibes are not just for people. Our environments also have a specific vibrational energy. Because we absorb energy from our surroundings, one way that you can raise your vibration is by working to raise the vibration of your environment. Better vibes in your work or living space will help you feel happier, healthier and more prosperous.

Here are a few quick tips to amplify the positive vibes in your environment. Taking a little bit of time to improve the vibes of your space will help you to easily raise your vibration and the vibration of those who live and work with you!

Tips for Better Vibes in the Home and Workplace

1. Setting intention:

Because intention is very powerful, setting the intention for better vibes in your home or workplace is a method that is easy, effective and fast. Simply get into a state of meditation, and then imagine your space being filled with love and white light.

It’s a good idea to set your intention for positive vibes in your space at least a few times a year, as over time the home or workspace can absorb negative energy from people and events that take place inside of it.

2. Burning sage:

Burning sage in your home or office is also wonderful way to expel negative energy, though it is a bit more time-consuming. I’ve seen a number of explanations on how to sage, but this is the one that I use:

Open all of the windows and doors to your space. Say a quick prayer or set an intention for the energy in your home or office. Light the sage until smoke forms. Keep with you a bowl with sand to collect the ash. Then, beginning at your front door, move around your home in a counterclockwise fashion, ensuring that the sage smoke filters through every corner, window and doorway.

Please note that hot ashes from the sage can fall on to your carpet or furniture. You might want to practice learning how to control the burn in a safe environment first (like outside), and cover your furniture to avoid damage.

As with setting intention, it’s a good idea to sage a few times a year to regularly clear out any negative energy clutter that’s been absorbed since the last sage.





3. Geodes/crystals:

Geodes and crystals are wonderful for adding better vibes to the home or workplace. Gemstones and crystals are well-known for radiating and/or absorbing specific energy vibrations. For example, you can use rose quartz to radiate love, citrine to bring wealth and abundance or amethyst to purify negative energy.

Be sure to regularly clean and charge your crystals before using them in your space as gemstones and crystals often absorb negative energy from their environments over time. To do this, simply run the crystals under running water for several minutes, or place them out under a full moon.

4. Colors:

Rich, saturated colors add warmth and love into to the home and workspace. Deep reds can be especially nice in the meeting areas of your home or office.

White can bring a lot of positive energy into the home, while black can absorb negative energy. Be sure not to use too many whites (it can be overstimulating), and if you do have the color black in your home simply make sure to offset it with plenty of bright colors.

5. Sunlight:

Sunlight provides lots of natural high vibrational energy. For better vibes, open a few windows (if you can).

6. Comfortable blankets, bedding, couches and chairs:

Spaces that provide comfort have better vibes than those that do not. Ensure that the seating and lounging areas of your space are comfortable and inviting, rather than hard and sterile.

7. Use pleasing fragrances:

Burn candles or incense to enhance the positive feel of your home or workplace, particularly when having gatherings. Bad smells are off-putting, so be mindful of the scent of your space.

8. Learn more about feng shui:

A few of the above tips are aspects of feng shui, which is a Chinese system of spatial arrangement used to improve the improve the “qi” (or life energy flow) of a space. However, there are many more things that you can do in an effort to add better vibes with feng shui.

A few more quick feng shui tips include getting rid of clutter, lighting your home with bright, high-watt bulbs and placing pleasing items in focal points and as centerpieces.

For more feng shui tips, you can check out the books “Feng Shui Your Life: Second Edition” by Jayme Barrett and “Clear Your Clutter with Feng Shui: Free Yourself from Physical, Mental, Emotional, and Spiritual Clutter Forever” by Karen Kingston.

At the end of the day, enhancing the positive vibes of your work or home space can be a relatively easy thing to do. With a little effort you can rearrange your space to add more positive energy, which will make you (and anyone else who visits your space) feel brighter, happier and more comfortable.

So how is the energy in your home and workplace? Do you have any other tips to improve the energy of our surroundings? Comment below and share!

